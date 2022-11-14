Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wild Bean

review star

No reviews yet

88 Mahtomedi Avenue

Willernie, MN 55115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

latte
breakfast sandwhich
panini

Beverages

Americano

Americano

$3.75
latte

latte

$4.75
cappuchino

cappuchino

$4.50

chia tea latte

$5.25
matcha latte

matcha latte

$5.25

mocha

$5.50

coffee

$2.50
coldbrew

coldbrew

$4.75
smoothie

smoothie

$6.25

affogato

$5.50

shake

$6.00

espresso milkshake

$6.75
miel

miel

$5.25
redbull drink

redbull drink

$5.50

breve

$5.25

Hot chocolate

$3.50

mojito lime refresher

$5.50

other bevs

espresso

$1.00

iced tea

$3.50

hot tea

$2.00

italian soda

$3.00

steamer

$3.50
special cold brew

special cold brew

$5.50

Apple cider

$3.50

Food

cinnamon twist

$3.00

panini

breakfast sandwhich

$5.50

breakfast burrito

$6.75

oatmeal

$4.50

avocado toast

$5.75

bulk orders

coffee beans

$16.00+

to go coffee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

coffee shop

Location

88 Mahtomedi Avenue, Willernie, MN 55115

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Willernie

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willernie
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston