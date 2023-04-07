Main picView gallery

The WingBox

401 President George Bush Highway

Ste 119

Richardson, TX 75080

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce.

Boneless Wings - 6pc

$7.49

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 8pc

$9.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 10pc

$11.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 20pc

$23.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 30pc

$34.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 40pc

$46.49

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 50pc

$56.49

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 80pc

$90.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Boneless Wings - 100pc

$113.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

6 pc Boneless Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink & 1 sauce

$9.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

8 pc Boneless Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink & 2 sauces

$12.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

10 pc Boneless Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink & 2 sauces

$14.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

16 pc Boneless BigBox - includes Fries, 1 Large Sauce Dippers

$26.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

30 pc Boneless BigBox - includes Fries, 3 Large Sauce Dippers

$39.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

40 pc Boneless BigBox - includes Fries, 3 Large Sauce Dippers

$54.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

50 pc Boneless BigBox - includes Fries, 4 Large Sauce Dippers

$66.99

Lightly Breaded, Boneless and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 6pc

$9.49

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 8pc

$11.29

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 10pc

$13.49

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 20pc

$25.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 30pc

$35.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 40pc

$48.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 50pc

$60.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 80pc

$96.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Traditional Wings - 100pc

$121.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

6 pc Traditional Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw & a Drink

$11.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

8 pc Traditional Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw & a Drink

$13.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

10 pc Traditional Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw & a Drink

$15.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

16 pc Traditional BigBox - includes Fries, 1 Large Sauce Dippers

$28.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

30 pc Traditional BigBox - includes Fries, 3 Large Sauce Dippers

$46.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

40 pc Traditional BigBox - includes Fries, 3 Large Sauce Dippers

$58.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite Sauce

50 pc Traditional BigBox - includes Fries, 4 Large Sauce Dippers

$69.99

Lightly Breaded, Bone-In and Tossed in your favorite saucece

Chicken Tenders

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

4 pc Chicken Tenders, 1 Sauce

$7.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

6 pc Chicken Tenders , 1 Sauce

$9.69

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

10 pc Chicken Tenders, 2 Sauces

$14.49

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

20 pc Chicken Tenders, 4 Sauces

$22.69

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

3 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink and 1 Sauce

$11.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

5 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink and 1 Sauce

$14.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

7 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink and 2 Sauces

$16.49

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

10 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink and 2 Sauces

$21.69

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

20 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, 4oz Coleslaw, a Drink and 4 Sauces

$40.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

30 pc Chicken Tenders Meal Deal - includes Fries, a Liter Bottle of Soda and 2 Large Sauces

$61.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

40 pc Chicken Tenders - includes Fries, includes Fries, a Liter Bottle of Soda and 3 Large Sauces

$80.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

50 pc Chicken Tenders - includes Fries, includes Fries, a Liter Bottle of Soda and 4 Large Sauces

$87.50

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

80 pc Chicken Tenders - includes Fries includes Fries, a 2Liter Bottle of Soda and 5 Large Sauces

$156.49

Lightly Breaded, Fried and Tossed in your favorite sauce

Chicken Sandwich

Lightly Breaded, and Fried

Breaded Chicken Sandwich with pickles

$5.49

Lightly Breaded, and Fried

Breaded Chicken Sandwich Combo - includes Fries, a Drink, 1 Sauce

$8.29

Lightly Breaded, and Fried

Gliders

Mini-Chick, 1 Sauce

$3.59

2 Mini-Chicks, 1 Sauce

$5.99

4 Mini-Chicks, 2 Sauces

$10.99

10 Mini-Chicks, 3 Sauces

$19.99

Chicken Nuggets - Kids Meal

4pc with Fries and Juice Box

$7.99

6pc with Fries and Juice Box

$8.49

Chicken Nuggets - Adult Meal

6pc Chicken Nuggets, Fries, a Drink and 1 Sauce

$8.99

10pc Chicken Nuggets, Fries, a Drink and 2 Sauces

$11.99

4pc Chicken Nuggets with 1 Sauce

$3.49

6pc Chicken Nuggets with 1 Sauce

$5.89

10pc Chicken Nuggets with 2 Sauces

$8.99

20pc Chicken Nuggets with 4 Sauces

$16.29

Burgers

Burgers - includes mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard

includes mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard

The Box Burger

$7.99

The Box Double Burger

$9.99

The Box Cheeseburger

$8.59

The Box Double Cheeseburger

$10.59

The Box Burger Combo - includes Fries and a Drink

$11.99

The Box Double Burger Combo - includes Fries and a Drink

$13.99

The Box Cheeseburger Combo - includes Fries and a Drink

$12.59

The Box Double Cheeseburger Combo - includes Fries and a Drink

$15.99

Hotdog

Beef Hotdog

Beef HotDog

$2.99

Beef HotDog - includes Fries & a Drink

$7.99

Chilli Dog

Chili Dog

$3.99

Chili Dog Combo w/Fries and a Drink

$7.99

Chili CheeseDog

$4.29

Chili CheeseDog Combo w/Fries and a Drink

$8.29

CheeseSteaks

Cheesesteak - includes Provolone Cheese, Onions and Bell Pepper

The Box Philly Cheesesteak

$5.99

The Box Philly Chicken

$10.59

The Box Philly Cheesesteak - includes Fries & a Drink

$11.99

The Box Philly Chicken - includes Fries & a Drink

$12.59

Fries

Regular Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.49

Pan of Fries

$8.99

Cheese Fries - Regular

$4.99

Cheese Fries - Large

$6.99

Drinks

Soda and Juice

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz

$2.59

Dr. Pepper - 16.9 oz

$2.25

Tropicana Leomonade - 16 oz

$2.00

Mountain Dew - 20 oz

$2.59
Pepsi - 20 oz

$2.59

Pepsi Zero - 20oz

$2.59

Mug Root Beer - 20 oz

$2.59

Crush Orange - 20 oz

$2.59

Starry - 20 oz

$2.59

Kool-Aid Grape Juice Boxes

$1.19

Kool-Aid Cherry Juice Boxes

$1.19

Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Juice Boxes

$1.19

Kool-Aid Strawberry Kiwi Juice Boxes

$1.19

Diet Pepsi - 2 Liter

$2.99

Mountain Dew - 1 Liter

$2.99

Pepsi - 1 Liter

$2.99

Crush Orange - 2 Liter

$3.49

Crush Grape - 2 Liter

$3.49

Crush Pineapple - 2 Liter

$3.49

Crush Strawberry - 2 Liter

$3.49

Mountain Dew - 2 Liter

$3.49

Pepsi Zero - 2 Liter

$3.49

Starry - 2 Liter

$3.49

Water

Aquafina Water - 20 oz

$2.50

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.00

Old Fashioned Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$4.00

Sides, Toppings and Extra

Sauces

Box Wild Mild

$0.89

Ranch (Dipper)

$0.89

Box Red Hot

$0.89

Blue Cheese (Dipper)

$0.89

Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Box Buffalo

$0.89

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.89

Garlic Parmesan

$0.89

Large Blue Cheese (Dipper)

$1.89

Large Honey Mustard

$1.89

Large Box Buffalo

$1.89

Large Sweet Teriyaki

$1.89

Large Garlic Parmesan

$1.89

Large Box Hot

$1.89

Large Ranch (Dipper)

$1.89

Large Wild Mild

$1.89

Toppings

Hot Peppers

$0.89

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Bacon

$1.10

3 Strips of Hickory Bacon

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.29

Ice

5lb Bag of Ice

$1.89

Specials

BIG BOX MEAL

2 Philly's (Chicken or Steak), 6 Boneless Wings, 2 Chicken Sliders, 1 Large Fry and 2 Sauces

$25.00

TUESDAY & THURSDAY SPECIALS

2 Philly's (Chicken or Steak), 1 Large Fry and a Drink

$13.99

HAPPY HOUR - 12PM - 2PM

Shakes

$1.59

MONDAY & WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

2 Chicken Sandwiches. Large Fry and a Drink

$12.99

4 Chicken Gliders, Large Fry and a Drink

$12.99

KID'S MEAL

4pc Nuggets, Fry and a Juice Box

$7.99

1 Chicken Glider, Fry and a Juice Box

$7.99

1 Hotdog, Fry and a Juice Box

$7.99

2 pc Chicken Strip, Fry and Juice Box

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 President George Bush Highway, Ste 119, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

