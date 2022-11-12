  • Home
The Diner on Hackley 1125 West Hackley Avenue

No reviews yet

1125 West Hackley Avenue

Muskegon, MI 49441

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Hash-browns
Stuffed Hash-Browns

SODA ETC

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

COFFEE

$1.99

DECAF

$1.99

MILK

$1.99+

CH MILK

$1.99+

APPLE JUICE

$1.99+

TOM JUICE

$1.99+

HOT TEA

$1.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.99

BOTTLED COKE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$1.99+

WATER

SHAKES

COOKIE N CRM

$5.00

PEANUT BUTTER CHOC

$5.00

BUTTERFINGER

$5.00

CINN SWRL

$5.00

DEATH BY CHOC

$5.00

VANILLA

$4.00

M&M

$5.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

CHOCOLATE

$4.00

BRUNCH (Copy)

Mega Meat Omelet

$8.95

Omelet stuffed with American cheese, ham, bacon, sausage. Served with toast.

Brunch Burger

$8.95

(2) 1/4 pound patties topped with garlic aioli, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes

$7.95

Classic Buttermilk pancakes with a twist. Served with poppyseeds, lemon zest, and topped with sweet icing. Cooked to golden brown perfection.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.95

6 pieces of fluffy french toast topped with icing and cinnamon toast crunch!

Stuffed Hash-Browns

$9.95

Hash-Browns stuffed with bacon, ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Hash-browns

$10.95

Hash-browns stuffed with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, roasted poblano peppers, and Monterey jack cheese.

Farmers Omelet

$8.95

Omelet stuffed with ham, mushroom, potatoes, onions & peppers, and American cheese. Served with toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.95

Omelet stuffed with Swiss cheese, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Served with toast.

Chicken and Waffles

$10.95

Hand-breaded fried chicken drizzled with honey and pearl sugar waffles.

BRUNCH MODS/ADD ONS

2 EGGS

$3.00

MEAT CHOICE

$2.50

POTATOES

$2.25

TOAST

$2.00

1 EGG

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, vibrant, vintage

Location

1125 West Hackley Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441

Directions

