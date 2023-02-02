The Outpost American Tavern
1032 Riverside Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Starters
Pei Mussels
white wine parmesan or tomato chipotle broth served with shallots, herbs, and green onions, served with garlic bread
10 Can Nachos
house-fried flour tortilla chips, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, house-ground chorizo, queso, sour cream, scallions, and cilantro
Mini Nachos
Shells N Cheese
house cheese blend topped with bacon sriracha breadcrumbs
Buffalo Cauli Bites
crispy cauliflower bites served with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and pickled celery **GLUTEN FREE**
Grilled Pork Belly Bao Buns
sweet and spicy glazed pork belly, jicama slaw, kewpie mayo, fried shallots, and green onions
Hummus
cannellini beans, tahini, crushed red pepper, lemon, cucumber slices, served with garlic bread
House Wings
tossed in house sauce, drizzled with kewpie mayo, fried garlic and scallions, also available in buffalo or chipotle lemon pepper dry rub
Buffalo Wings
Chipotle Lemon Wings
Dry Wings
Half and Half Wings
Salads
Classic Caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan and grilled lemon, served chopped with caesar dressing
Black & Blue
mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, with balsamic vinaigrette
Blacked Ahi Tuna Salad
mixed greens, grilled corn, pickled carrots, avocado, crispy tortilla pieces, with honey wasabi dressing
Blackened Ahi Tuna Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Entrees
Jerk Half Chicken
served with crumbled corn cake, yucca fries, roasted plantains, house sauces, and herbs
Steak Frites
8oz tenderloin, on top of crispy fries, with a sunny side up egg and chimichurri **GLUTEN FREE**
Mushroom Risotto
chefs-mix mushrooms, brie cheese, and leeks, finished with truffle oil, crispy shallots, and fresh grated parmesan
Ricotta Gnocchi
braised short rib ragu, spicy bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan, balsamic glaze, and green onions
Cast Iron Lamb Chops
pesto, garlic mashed potatoes, rapini, and rosemary au jus **GLUTEN FREE**
Pan Seared Salmon
jalapeno puree, tuscan cream sauce, white bean salad & crispy shallots
Sandwiches
House-Ground Burger
house-ground mix of tenderloin, ribeye and short rib, with sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a sweet onion roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, bread and butter pickles, white bbq sauce, and shredded lettuce, on a brioche bun
House-Smoked Turkey
honey mustard, bacon, apple slices, mixed greens, and brie cheese, on toasted multigrain bread
The Grate Cheese
tomato fondue, herbs, crispy shallots, on pan-fried sourdough bread
Cauliflower Po Boy
crispy cauliflower, pickled veggies, slaw, chipotle aioli, on a hoagie roll
Tenderloin Sandwich
6oz grilled tenderloin, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, jalapeno aioli, on toasted sourdough bread
Sides
Dessert
Beer
DFT Guinness
DFT Sierra Nevada Hazy Little
DFT Union Snow Pants
DFT Falling Branch Java
DFT Nepenthe Cerebra
DFT Austin Cider OG
DFT Coors Banquet
DFT Green Machine
DFT Coconut
DFT FB Maple Cider
BTL Bud Light
BTL Miller High Life Pony
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Modelo Especial
BTL Modelo Negra
BTL Stella Artois
BTL Yuengling
Can High Noon Black Cherry
Can High Noon Pear
Can High Noon Grapefruit
Can High Noon Cranberry
Can Natty Boh Tall Boy
Can Duckpin Tall Boy
Can Guinness Blonde
Can Bmore IPA
Wine
GLS Angeline Pinot Noir
GLS Clos Lachance Cabernet
GLS Ruelas Blend
GLS Cotes Du Rhone
GLS House Red
BTL Angeline Pinot Noir
BTL Clos Lachance Cabernet
BTL Ruelas Blend
BTL Cotes Du Rhone
GLS House White
GLS Raeburn Chard
GLS La Galope Sauv Blanc
GLS O'Bocoi
GLS Avinyo Cava
GLS Aroa Pet Nat
GLS Oynos Pinot Grigio
GLS Paras Balta
GLS House Sparkling
BTL Raeburn Chard
BTL La Galope Sauv Blanc
BTL O'bocoi
BTL Avinyo Cava
BTL Jean Pierre
BTL Oynos Pinot Grigio
BTL Aroa Pet Nat
BTL Paras Balta
GLS La Vielle Ferme
GLS Liquid Geography
GLS Dom Bous
GLS Oliver and Lafont
GLS Ramon Canals
BTL La Vielle Ferme
BTL Dom Bous
BTL Liquid Geography
BTL Oliver & Lafont
Shots
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bee's Knees
Black Manhattan
Black Russian
Boulevardier
Buillet Rye Old Fashioned
Caipirinha
Campari Spritz
Captain Jack Swallow
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark and Stormy
Espresso Martini
Fre$h GF Crush
Fre$h Orange Crush
French 75
French 75 - Empress
Hemingway Daiquiri
Hot Toddy
Karma Chameleon
Last Word
Long Island Iced Tea
Chocolate Martini
Martini
Manhattan
Mint Julep
Mojito
My Little Pony
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Rum Old Fashioned
Save The Bee's
Sazerac
Sidecar
Southside
Tom Cat Negroni
Vida Negroni
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Grey Goose Cosmo
Tito's Cosmo
Lemon Drop Martini
Lindsay Lohan
Sage Against the Machine
Baby, It's Cold Out Cider
Twilight Zone
Hey Arnold
Give Pisa Chance
Whiskey Southside Thing
Scorched Old Fashioned
NA Beverages
Liquor
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Rocktown
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Empress Gin
Fords Gin
Hendricks
Tom Cat
Blackheart Rum
Coconut Cartel
Mt. Gay Eclipse
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation Pineapple
Rumchata
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Espolon
Gran Centenario Plata
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
Lunazul Blanco
Vida Mezcal
Cazadores Blanco Margarita
Cazadores Repo Margarita
Basil Hayden
Benchmark
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Catactin Creek
Crown Royal
Dough Ball
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams
Ezra Brooks
Fireball
G&W Bourbon
Glendalough Double Barrell
Hillrock Double Cask Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Koval 4 Grain
Larceny Small Batch
Maker's Mark
Old Grand Dad
Old Line Sherry Cask
Old Line Single Malt
Old Overholt Rye
Piggy Back, Whistle Pig
Pikesville Rye
Redemption
Rittenhouse Rye 100
Sagamore Rye
Skrewball Whiskey
Teeling
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned
Glenfiddich
Glenfiddich 14 Year
Glenlivet 12
Macallan 12
Aperol
Blackheart Rum
Branca Menta
Campari
Carolans Irish Cream
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cotton & Reed Allspaice
Cynar
El Bandarra Vermouth
Fernet Branca
Gilles Brisson Cognac
Gionelli Coffee
Jagermeister
Koval Cranberry
Laird's 7.5 Year
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Meletti Amaro
Meletti Cioccolato
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
St. George Absinthe
St. Germain
Strega
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood nook offering far out yet familiar cocktails & fare
1032 Riverside Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230