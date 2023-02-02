Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Outpost American Tavern

1032 Riverside Ave

Baltimore, MD 21230

Starters

Pei Mussels

$18.00

white wine parmesan or tomato chipotle broth served with shallots, herbs, and green onions, served with garlic bread

10 Can Nachos

$18.00

house-fried flour tortilla chips, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, house-ground chorizo, queso, sour cream, scallions, and cilantro

Mini Nachos

$12.00

Shells N Cheese

$11.00

house cheese blend topped with bacon sriracha breadcrumbs

Buffalo Cauli Bites

$9.00

crispy cauliflower bites served with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and pickled celery **GLUTEN FREE**

Grilled Pork Belly Bao Buns

$15.00

sweet and spicy glazed pork belly, jicama slaw, kewpie mayo, fried shallots, and green onions

Hummus

$13.00

cannellini beans, tahini, crushed red pepper, lemon, cucumber slices, served with garlic bread

House Wings

$16.00

tossed in house sauce, drizzled with kewpie mayo, fried garlic and scallions, also available in buffalo or chipotle lemon pepper dry rub

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Chipotle Lemon Wings

$16.00

Dry Wings

$16.00

Half and Half Wings

$16.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan and grilled lemon, served chopped with caesar dressing

Black & Blue

$13.00

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, with balsamic vinaigrette

Blacked Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

mixed greens, grilled corn, pickled carrots, avocado, crispy tortilla pieces, with honey wasabi dressing

Blackened Ahi Tuna Wrap

$22.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Entrees

Jerk Half Chicken

$27.00

served with crumbled corn cake, yucca fries, roasted plantains, house sauces, and herbs

Steak Frites

$28.00

8oz tenderloin, on top of crispy fries, with a sunny side up egg and chimichurri **GLUTEN FREE**

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

chefs-mix mushrooms, brie cheese, and leeks, finished with truffle oil, crispy shallots, and fresh grated parmesan

Ricotta Gnocchi

$26.00

braised short rib ragu, spicy bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan, balsamic glaze, and green onions

Cast Iron Lamb Chops

Cast Iron Lamb Chops

$34.00

pesto, garlic mashed potatoes, rapini, and rosemary au jus **GLUTEN FREE**

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

jalapeno puree, tuscan cream sauce, white bean salad & crispy shallots

Mussel Frites

$20.00

Sandwiches

House-Ground Burger

$18.00

house-ground mix of tenderloin, ribeye and short rib, with sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a sweet onion roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, bread and butter pickles, white bbq sauce, and shredded lettuce, on a brioche bun

House-Smoked Turkey

$17.00

honey mustard, bacon, apple slices, mixed greens, and brie cheese, on toasted multigrain bread

The Grate Cheese

$16.00

tomato fondue, herbs, crispy shallots, on pan-fried sourdough bread

Cauliflower Po Boy

$15.00

crispy cauliflower, pickled veggies, slaw, chipotle aioli, on a hoagie roll

Tenderloin Sandwich

$19.00

6oz grilled tenderloin, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, jalapeno aioli, on toasted sourdough bread

Blackened Ahi Tuna Wrap

$22.00

Sides

House Queso

$6.00

House Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Mashed Taters

$6.00

House Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sauteed Rapini

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Dessert

Sundae

$12.00

house-spun vanilla ice cream, with banana bread, nutella, peanut butter, toasted marshmallow, and amarena cherries **contains nuts**

Single Scoop

$5.00

daily ice cream or sorbet

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$9.00

espresso syrup, whipped cream, & stroopwafel cookie

Kids Menu

Applesauce

$1.50

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Noodle

$8.00

Kid PB&J

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Beer

DFT Guinness

$7.00

DFT Sierra Nevada Hazy Little

$7.00

DFT Union Snow Pants

$8.00

DFT Falling Branch Java

$7.50

DFT Nepenthe Cerebra

$8.00

DFT Austin Cider OG

$6.50Out of stock

DFT Coors Banquet

$4.00

DFT Green Machine

$6.50

DFT Coconut

$6.50

DFT FB Maple Cider

$8.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Miller High Life Pony

$2.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BTL Yuengling

$6.00

Can High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

Can High Noon Pear

$7.00

Can High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

Can High Noon Cranberry

$7.00

Can Natty Boh Tall Boy

$4.00

Can Duckpin Tall Boy

$6.50

Can Guinness Blonde

$5.00

Can Bmore IPA

$6.50

Wine

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Clos Lachance Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Ruelas Blend

$9.00

GLS Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

GLS House Red

$7.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Clos Lachance Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Ruelas Blend

$33.00

BTL Cotes Du Rhone

$37.00

GLS House White

$7.00

GLS Raeburn Chard

$10.00

GLS La Galope Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GLS O'Bocoi

$8.00

GLS Avinyo Cava

$10.00

GLS Aroa Pet Nat

$15.00

GLS Oynos Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Paras Balta

$9.00

GLS House Sparkling

$6.00

BTL Raeburn Chard

$37.00

BTL La Galope Sauv Blanc

$33.00

BTL O'bocoi

$30.00

BTL Avinyo Cava

$37.00

BTL Jean Pierre

$28.00

BTL Oynos Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Aroa Pet Nat

$45.00

BTL Paras Balta

$33.00

GLS La Vielle Ferme

$7.00

GLS Liquid Geography

$9.00

GLS Dom Bous

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Oliver and Lafont

$11.00

GLS Ramon Canals

$10.00

BTL La Vielle Ferme

$32.00

BTL Dom Bous

$33.00

BTL Liquid Geography

$32.00

BTL Oliver & Lafont

$39.00

Shots

Fire and Ice

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

PB & J

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Black Manhattan

$11.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Buillet Rye Old Fashioned

$11.00

Caipirinha

$7.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Captain Jack Swallow

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fre$h GF Crush

$9.00

Fre$h Orange Crush

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

French 75 - Empress

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$7.50

Karma Chameleon

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Manhattan

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

My Little Pony

$6.50

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00

Save The Bee's

$11.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Southside

$10.00

Tom Cat Negroni

$13.00

Vida Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$13.00

Tito's Cosmo

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lindsay Lohan

$11.00

Sage Against the Machine

$14.00

Baby, It's Cold Out Cider

$13.00

Twilight Zone

$14.00

Karma Chameleon

$12.00

Hey Arnold

$14.00

Give Pisa Chance

$11.00

Whiskey Southside Thing

$10.00

Scorched Old Fashioned

$13.00

NA Beverages

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lily Iced Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Liquor

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Rocktown

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tom Cat

$10.00

Blackheart Rum

$9.00

Coconut Cartel

$10.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$19.00

Rumchata

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Espolon

$9.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$11.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco Margarita

$11.00

Cazadores Repo Margarita

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Benchmark

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Catactin Creek

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dough Ball

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Ezra Brooks

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

G&W Bourbon

$10.00

Glendalough Double Barrell

$9.00

Hillrock Double Cask Rye

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Koval 4 Grain

$10.00

Larceny Small Batch

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Old Grand Dad

$9.00

Old Line Sherry Cask

$13.00

Old Line Single Malt

$11.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Piggy Back, Whistle Pig

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$11.00

Redemption

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye 100

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$9.00

Teeling

$11.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14 Year

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Aperol

$5.00

Blackheart Rum

$9.00

Branca Menta

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Cotton & Reed Allspaice

$7.50

Cynar

$7.00

El Bandarra Vermouth

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Gilles Brisson Cognac

$10.00

Gionelli Coffee

$6.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Koval Cranberry

$7.50

Laird's 7.5 Year

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00

Meletti Amaro

$7.00

Meletti Cioccolato

$7.50

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St. George Absinthe

$13.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Strega

$7.00

Vodka

Rocktown Martini

$11.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Ketel One Martini

$13.00

Rocktown Mule

$11.00

Titos Mule

$11.00

Rocktown Cosmo

$10.00

Titos Cosmo

$11.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater Martini

$11.00

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$13.00

Beefeater Negroni

$11.00

Hendricks Negroni

$12.00

Bombay Negroni

$13.00

Tom Cat Negroni

$13.00

Empress Negroni

$13.00

Beefeater Gimlet

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gimlet

$13.00

Hendricks Gimlet

$14.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned

$11.00

Maker's Mark Old Fashioned

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

$14.00

Benchmark Old Fashioned

$10.00

Larceny Old Fashioned

$11.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco Margarita

$11.00

Cazadores Repo Margarita

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos Repo Margarita

$13.00

Bar Speed

Redbull Up

$2.00

Monday Specials

Salmon Burger

$16.00

"A Case Of The Mondays" Burger

$17.00

Braised Pork Shank

$28.00

Friday Specials

Spiced Tomato Soup

$7.00

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

Apple Cider Sorbet

$4.00

Saturday Specials

Spiced Tomato Soup

$7.00

Five Cheese Veggie Lasagna

$15.00

Shrimp and Gritz

$22.00
