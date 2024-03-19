- Home
Tim's Corner Market
No reviews yet
2130 Broadway Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Made to Order Foods
Create Your Own Hoagie
Tim's Hoagies
- Tim's Italian$7.49+
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Vinegar and Slice Spice
- Broadway Ave Italian$7.89+
Sopressetta, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese topped with Cherry Pepper Relish, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil
- The Fallowfield Club$8.49+
Roasted Turkey, Sweet Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, & mayonnaise
- Upper Beechview Broil$8.49+
London Broil top round roast beef, swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & horseradish sauce
- Hammy$6.89+
Chipped Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce & Mayonnaise
- Turkey, Bacon, Ranch$7.49+
Roasted Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & Ranch dressing
- Italian Turkey$7.49+
Sliced turkey, salami, provolone cheese topped with cherry pepper relish, onions and shredded lettuce
- Crazy Buffalo$7.49+
Sliced buffalo chicken, Provolone cheese, chips with franks red hot and shredded lettuce
- BLT$5.79+
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayonnaise
- Canton Crusher$9.99+
London Broil, Turkey, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese topped with Shredded Lettuce, Chips, Oil, Vinegar and Slice Spice
Sides
Desserts
Beverages
Energy Drink
- Ghost Energy Orange Cream$3.89
Ghost Energy Drinks are ready-to-drink beverages that come in a pack of 12 cans. They offer a refreshing boost of energy when you need it most.
- Prime Hydration Drink “Strawberry Watermelon"$3.50
The Prime Hydration Drink in 'Ice Pop' Flavor is a refreshing beverage that you might enjoy on a hot day. This 12 pack ensures you'll be well-stocked for any occasion.
- Prime Hydration Drink “Blue Raspberry"$3.50
The Prime Hydration Drink is a refreshing blue raspberry flavored beverage curated by well-known figures, Logan Paul and KSI. It's perfect for those needing an invigorating pick-me-up during prolonged physical activities, or even as a tasty daily thirst-quencher.
- Prime Hydration Drink “Lemon Lime"$3.50
The Prime Hydration Drink in Blue Raspberry flavor is a refreshing, revitalizing beverage. It's perfect for keeping you hydrated throughout the day, with a fruity, tangy taste you won't get bored of.
- Monster Zero Ultra Sugar Free Energy Drink 16 Fl Oz$4.09
Monster Zero Ultra is a sugar free energy drink, served in a 16 fluid ounce can. It provides a burst of energy without the extra calories and sugar.
- Monster Energy Green, Original - 16.0 Oz$4.09
Monster Energy Green is the classic, original energy drink from Monster, packed in a 16.0 Oz can. It's great for a midday pick-me-up or for powering through late-night study sessions.
- Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreams$4.09
The Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreams is a delightful energy drink with the robust flavor of fresh strawberries. It delivers an energizing punch with no sugar, perfect for those wanting to stay active and alert without the extra calories.
- Monster Sugar Free Energy Drink Ultra Sunrise - 16.0 Fl Oz$4.09
Monster Ultra Sunrise is a sugar-free energy drink that comes in a 16 fl oz can. It offers the same boost as other Monster beverages, but without any added sugars, making it a lighter choice.
- Monster Java Mean Bean Coffee + Energy - 15.0 Fl Oz$4.09
Monster Java Mean Bean Coffee is a chilled coffee drink that combines a smooth coffee taste with the energy boost of a Monster drink. This 15 oz can is perfect for when you need a pick-me-up, offering the flavor and energy that Monster is known for.
- Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade Energy Drink 15.5 Fl. Oz.$4.09
The Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade Energy Drink is a revitalizing blend of tea, lemonade, and a powerful energy boost in a 15.5 oz can. This addictive combo will help you tackle your day with a refreshing taste that keeps you going.
- Ghost Warheads Sour Watermelon Energy Drink 16 Fl. Oz. Can$3.89
Looking for a kick of energy with a tangy twist? Ghost Warheads energy drink is a sour watermelon flavored delight that comes in a comfortable 16 oz can.
- Glaceau Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Tropical Citrus Tropical Citrus - 20.0 Oz$2.59
This is a 20 oz bottle of Glaceau's nutrient-enhanced water beverage. Its flavor is tropical citrus, giving you a refreshing, tropical taste with each sip.
- Vitaminwater Refresh Electrolyte Enhanced Water W/ Vitamins Tropical Mango Drink 20 Fl Oz$2.59
The Vitaminwater Refresh Tropical Mango Drink is a 20 fluid ounce beverage packed with electrolytes and essential vitamins. This refreshing drink offers the exotic taste of tropical mango, making it a flavorful choice for both hydration and health.
- Glaceau Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate - 20.0 Oz$2.59
This is Glaceau's nutrient-enhanced water beverage in a generous 20 oz serving. It's flavored with the potent trio of acai, blueberry, and pomegranate for a sweet and refreshing drink.
- Glaceau Vitaminwater Beverage, Nutrient Enhanced, Power-C Dragonfruit Dragonfruit - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.59
This is Glaceau's Power-C Dragonfruit Vitaminwater, a nutrient-enhanced drink. It's a 20 fl oz beverage with a refreshing dragonfruit flavor.
- Glaceau Vitamin Water, Zero Sugar, Lemonade - 20.0 Oz$2.59
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Liquid Sports Drink, 20 Fl. Oz$2.29
This is a carton of 24, 20-ounce bottles of Powerade, specifically the Mountain Berry Blast flavor. It's a liquid sports drink from Coca-Cola, designed to hydrate and replenish electrolytes lost during workouts.
- Monster Juice Monster Pacific Punch Energy + Juice - 16.0 Fl Oz$4.09
Monster Juice Pacific Punch is a 16.0 Fl Oz energy drink infused with a variety of tropical flavors. It combines the stimulating effect of energy drinks with the refreshing taste of fruit juice.
- Red Bull Drink Sugar-Free 8.4 Oz$2.89
This is a pack of 24 Red Bull sugar-free drinks. Each energy-boosting can is 8.4 ounces and perfect for a midday pick-me-up.
- Red Bull Red Bull Green Edition - 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
This Green Edition Red Bull drink is a slight twist on the usual formula, coming in a handy 8.4 fluid ounce size. With a delightful kiwi-apple flavor, it's a refreshing and energizing choice for those who enjoy a caffeine boost.
- Red Bull Energy Drink, Yellow Edition Tropical - 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
The Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical is a delicious and refreshing 8.4 fluid ounces energy drink. It offers a unique tropical flavor twist to the classic Red Bull energy boost.
- Red Bull Energy Drink Watermelon - 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
This is an 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull's watermelon flavored energy drink. It's a refreshing, energetic beverage perfect for a mid-day boost.
- Red Bull Energy Drink Strawberry Apricot 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
This 8.4 Fl Oz can of Red Bull comes in a refreshing Strawberry Apricot flavor. Enjoy this energy drink for an instant boost whenever you need it.
- Sugar Free Original Energy Drink 12 Oz$3.09
This original energy drink is sugar-free and comes in a convenient 12 oz size. It's perfect for giving you a boost when you need it, without any added sugars.
- Red Bull 12oz Red Bull Drink RB4816 Pack of 24$3.09
- The Red Edition Watermelon Energy Drink 12 Oz$3.09
- Red Bull SUMMER Edition Juneberry 12oz$3.09
This is a flavorful, 12 oz can of Red Bull Summer Edition energy drink. It offers a unique juneberry taste to energize your summer days.
- Red Bull Summer Edition - 12.0 Fl Oz$3.09
The Red Bull Summer Edition is a 12.0 fl oz energy drink that provides a refreshing, fruity taste. It's perfect for keeping you alert and revitalized on those long, hot summer days.
- The Yellow Edition Tropical Energy Drink 12 Oz$3.09
- Green Edition Dragon Fruit Beverage 12 Oz$3.09
This is a pack of 24 Green Edition Dragon Fruit Beverages. Each can comes in 12 oz size, filled with the refreshing and exotic flavor of dragon fruit.
- Red Bull Energy Drink Original - 20.0 Fl Oz$4.49
The Red Bull Energy Drink Original delivers a refreshing tangy and sweet flavor in a convenient 20.0 Fl Oz size. Perfect for a quick pick-me-up, this energy drink helps increase focus and stamina during long work or study sessions.
Fruit Drinks
- Calypso Paradise Punch$3.08
Calypso Paradise Punch Lemonade is a refreshing tropical beverage, prepared with real fruit and natural flavors. The pack includes 12 bottles, each containing 16 fluid ounces of the delightful lemonade.
- Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade 16 Fl Oz$3.08
The Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade is a refreshing, sweet beverage perfect for a hot day. Packs a punch of real peach flavor alongside tangy lemonade in a 16 oz bottle.
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.08
The Calypso Island Wave Lemonade is a refreshing 16-ounce drink with a tangy lemon flavor. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or pairing with a meal.
- Calypso Lemonade, Ocean Blue$3.08
"Calypso's Ocean Blue Lemonade is a refreshing beverage with a vibrant blue color. It comes in a sizable 20 fl oz bottle, perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day."
- Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.08
The Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade is a refreshing drink made with real fruit and natural flavors. This 16 oz beverage, available in a pack of 12, delivers a burst of melon and citrusy goodness in every sip.
- Orange Drink$0.54
The Orange Drink is a refreshing, tangy beverage perfect for quenching your thirst. It's packed with bold citrus flavor that's sure to invigorate your taste buds.
- Turner's Strawberry Lemonade$1.27Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade is a deliciously refreshing beverage that perfectly blends the tartness of lemons with the sweetness of strawberries. It's a great choice for quenching your thirst on a hot day or for serving at summer picnics.
- Turners Orange Juice$2.08
This Orange Juice is a refreshing drink, perfect for a morning breakfast or afternoon snack. It's freshly squeezed and packed with vitamin C.
- Turners Lemonade$1.27Out of stock
This is a refreshing beverage made from freshly squeezed lemons. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot summer day.
- Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice - 12.0 Fl Oz$2.39
Minute Maid's 100% Apple Juice delivers a delicious burst of apple flavor in every sip. The pack comes in 12.0 fluid ounce size, perfect for quenching your thirst throughout the day.
- Minute Maid Juice Beverage - 12.0 Oz$2.39
The Minute Maid Juice Beverage is a refreshing, fruity drink in a convenient 12.0 Oz serving size. It's perfect for an on-the-go refreshment or as a lunchbox addition for kids.
- San Pellegrino, Limonata, 11.15 Fl Oz, Skinny Can$1.99
- San Pellegrino Aranciata 11.15oz Can$1.99
San Pellegrino Aranciata is a lightly carbonated beverage made from Italian oranges to give you a fresh, citrusy flavor. This pack contains 6 cans, each of 11.15oz, great for on-the-go refreshment.
Pop
- Boylans Birch Beer - Creamy Red$2.99
Boylan's Birch Beer is a creamy red soda that comes in a pack of six bottles. It's got a balanced, sweet taste with a unique flavor that you'd enjoy if you love trying out different types of soda.
- Boylans Grape$2.99
The Boylans Grape is a refreshing, grape-flavored soda packaged in a pack of 12 bottles. This traditional American beverage is great for parties, picnics or just casual sipping at home.
- Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Root Beer$2.99
Boylan Bottling's Craft Soda Root Beer is a rich, full-bodied carbonated drink that's perfect for quenching your thirst. This beverage boasts a unique taste, crafted with top-quality ingredients for an authentic, classic root beer flavor.
- Boylan Black Cherry$2.99
Boylan's Soda is a refreshing carbonated drink, served conveniently in a 12oz bottle. A classic favourite, this soda offers a unique taste from Boylan Bottling, perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Creme$2.99
Boylan Bottling Co's Craft Soda Creme is a unique, artisanal soft drink. With its rich and creamy flavor, it's a perfect standalone treat or addition to your favorite cocktail.
- Boylan Bottling Co Craft Orange$2.99
Boylan Bottling Co's Craft Soda Creme is a rich and velvety soda with a creamy flavor profile. Made from high quality ingredients, it's a perfect indulgence for those who love a nice, sweet fizz.
- Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage$2.39
"Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a 20 oz soft drink that provides the same taste as classic Coca-Cola, but with zero calories. It's a great option if you're looking to cut down on your sugar intake but still want that familiar Coca-Cola flavor.
- Diet Coke 20oz$2.39
- Coca-Cola Cherry Soda Soft Drink 20 Fl Oz$2.39
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola, but with a delicious twist of cherry flavor. It's perfect for when you want a refreshing and fruity variation of your usual soft drink.
- Coca-Cola 20 oz$2.39
Coca-Cola is a popular carbonated beverage, known for its refreshing taste. It's sweet, has a slight caramel hint, and is commonly enjoyed cold.
- Diet Dr. Pepper Soda - 20.0 Oz$2.39
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Diet Dr. Pepper soda. It offers the same unique blend of 23 flavors of the original Dr Pepper, but with zero calories.
- Mello Yello Citrus Flavored Soda, 20 Fl. Oz.$2.39
- Fanta Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz$2.39
- Sprite Lemon Lime Soda 20oz$2.39
This is a refreshing beverage with the tangy combination of both lemon and lime flavours. Perfect for a hot day or to accompany a meal, this soda packs a citrusy punch.
- Barq's Root Beer, 20 Oz. Bottle$2.39
- Dr Pepper, 20 Fl Oz$2.39
Enjoy this classic, crave-able soda, Dr Pepper that comes in a convenient 20 fl oz size. It's perfect for quenching your thirst or pairing with your favorite meal.
- Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle 20 Fl Oz$2.39
Seagrams Ginger Ale comes in a convenient 20 fl oz bottle, perfect for refreshing moments on the go. Its crisp, bubbly taste makes it an ideal companion for cocktails or enjoyable just by itself.
Cold Coffee Drinks
- Black Rifle Coffee - Salted Caramel$3.99
- Black Rifle Coffee - Mocha$3.99
Black Rifle Coffee's Salted Caramel blend offers a delightfully smooth cup with the rich, sweet flavor of salted caramel. It's a great morning boost or pick-me-up anytime you need a tasty kick.
- Dunkin Iced Coffee Vanilla Cake$3.79
- Dunkin Iced Coffee Brownie Batter$3.79
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha Mocha - 13.7 Oz$3.79
This Dunkin' Iced Coffee is a delicious Mocha flavor, perfect for a little pick-me-up! Comes in a convenient 13.7 oz bottle, great for on the go.
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee French Vanilla French Vanilla - 13.7 Oz$3.79
Enjoy the smooth, sweet taste of Dunkin' Iced Coffee in French Vanilla flavor. This convenient 13.7 Oz provides a refreshing and delicious energy boost whenever you need.
Water
- Essentia Water$2.50
This Sport Cap Bottle has a generous 700ml capacity, perfect for hydrating during workouts. It features a convenient cap to avoid spills and facilitate drinking on the go.
- Dasani Water 20oz$2.39
- Smart Water, 20-Ounce$2.79
Glaceau Smart Water is a pack of 12 bottles, each containing 20 ounces of water. This water is vapor distilled and includes electrolytes for taste, providing a crisp, pure hydration option.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz$3.99
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water comes in a convenient 16.9 fl oz size. It's a refreshing beverage with natural bubbles, perfect for staying hydrated throughout the day.
- Vivaloe Pêche$2.50
The Boisson Vivaloe Pêche is a delightful aloe vera-based drink with a hint of peach flavor. It's a refreshing and hydrating beverage, perfect for a quick pick-me-up.
- Watermelon Aloe$2.50
Watermelon Aloe is a refreshing drink that combines juicy watermelon and soothing aloe vera. This beverage is perfect for hydration on hot summer days!
- Vivaloé Honeydew Aloe$2.50
Tea
- Premium Iced Tea - Lemon Flavored$1.06Out of stock
This refreshing premium iced tea boasts a delicious hint of lemon flavor. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or pairing with a meal.
- Turner’s Peach Tea$1.06
Turner's Peach Tea is a refreshing, sweet beverage that carries the delicate flavor of juicy peaches. It's perfect for a relaxing evening or as a thirst-quenching drink on a hot summer day.
- Turner's Lime Iced Tea$1.06
- Turners Raspberry Tea Cooler$1.06
Turners Raspberry Tea Cooler is a refreshing beverage packed with the sweet and tart flavors of raspberry, blended with traditional tea. It's perfect for a hot day or just when you need a tasty pick-me-up.
- Southern Style Sweet Tea Quart$1.75
This Southern Style Sweet Tea is a refreshing, cold beverage great for hot summer days. It has a classic sweet flavor that reminds you of a relaxing afternoon on the porch.
- Diet Lemon Flavored Iced Tea Quart$1.75Out of stock
This is a refreshing iced tea with a tangy lemon twist that's perfect for quenching your thirst. It's a great low-calorie drink option, being diet-friendly.
- Iced Tea$1.75Out of stock
Enjoy a refreshing beverage with our Iced Tea. It's a cool, lightly sweetened drink perfect for a hot summer day.
- Turner’s Black & Gold Tea$1.75
- Diet Iced Tea 1/2 Gallon$2.59
- Iced Tea 1/2 Gallon$2.59Out of stock
Iced Tea is a refreshing, chilled drink that has a subtle sweetness and can be enjoyed on both hot and cold days. This beverage is typically made from black tea, and can be served with a slice of lemon for an extra bit of zest.
- Premium Iced Tea Gallon$3.99Out of stock
Enjoy a refreshing drink with our Premium Iced Tea, known for its light, balanced taste. It's a cool and thirst-quenching beverage, perfect for hot summer days or anytime you need a pick-me-up.
- Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet 18.5oz$2.59
The Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet is a refreshing beverage with zero sugar content, perfect for those who are watching their sugar intake. Each carton contains 12, 18.5oz bottles, great for stocking up your fridge or pantry.
- Gold Peak Green Tea, 18.5 Fl Oz$2.59
The Gold Peak Iced Tea is a refreshing green tea option that comes in a pack of 12, each bottle holding 18.5 fluid ounces. Ideal for those hot afternoons or a picnic, this drink offers a satisfying taste and thirst-quenching experience.
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea - 18.5 Oz$2.59
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea is a refreshing, ready-to-drink beverage in a convenient 18.5 oz bottle. It's perfect for those who enjoy their tea without any added sugar or sweeteners.
- Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea 18.5oz$2.59
Gold Peak Sweet Tea is a refreshing, ready-to-drink beverage in a convenient 18.5oz size. This sweet tea boasts authentic home-brewed taste, perfect for a quick pick-me-up at any time of the day.
- Premium Iced Tea Pint$1.27Out of stock
The Premium Iced Tea offers a refreshing way to cool down on a hot day. Its rich flavor comes from carefully selected tea leaves for an enjoyable sip every time.
Milk
- Milk - Whole Half Gallon$3.99
Milk is a tasty and nutritious dairy product that's perfect for pairing with your breakfast or using in your favorite recipes. It's rich in calcium so it's great for strong bones and teeth.
- Milk 2% Half Gallon$3.79
This is a classic gallon of 2% milk, perfect for your everyday dairy needs. Whether added to a cup of coffee or used in your favorite recipe, this milk has a rich taste without the full fat content of whole milk.
- Milk - Chocolate Whole Milk 1/2 Gallon$3.99Out of stock
Milk is a tasty and nutritious dairy product that's perfect for pairing with your breakfast or using in your favorite recipes. It's rich in calcium so it's great for strong bones and teeth.
- Milk - Whole Gallon$5.99Out of stock
Whole Milk is a necessity for every home, used in everything from breakfast cereal to baking. It is rich in essential nutrients suitable for both adults and kids.
- Milk - 2% Gallon$5.79
Milk is a versatile dairy product, commonly used in breakfast cereals, coffee, and baking. It is a good source of calcium and vitamin D that aids in maintaining healthy bones and teeth.
- Half & Half Pint$2.99Out of stock
This appears to be an incomplete product name, as "Turner's" could refer to a brand or a specific product by this brand. Without further information, it's impossible to provide a meaningful description. Please provide more details.
- Turners Whole Milk$1.75
Turners Whole Milk is a dairy product, perfect for your daily nutritional needs. It's fresh, rich, and perfect for recipes or just a refreshing glass on its own.
- Chocolate Milk Pint$1.85Out of stock
Chocolate milk is a delicious, sweet beverage that's perfect for quenching your thirst or satisfying a late-night craving. It's a comforting blend of rich cocoa and creamy milk, which will surely remind you of childhood memories.
- Turners Red Velvet Milk Pint$2.00
Chocolate milk is a delicious, sweet beverage that's perfect for quenching your thirst or satisfying a late-night craving. It's a comforting blend of rich cocoa and creamy milk, which will surely remind you of childhood memories.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hoagies, Groceries, Snacks and More!
2130 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216