  • Toast on Lenox - Midtown - 349 14th Street Northwest
Toast on Lenox - Midtown 349 14th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

349 14th Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Main Menu

Mains

Apple Crisp French Toast

Apple Crisp French Toast

$18.00
Banana's Foster French Toast

Banana's Foster French Toast

$18.00
Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$16.00

Corner Store Breakfast sandwich

$16.00

Catfish and Grits

$22.00

Catfish is fried using peanut oil.

Midtown Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles

Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles

$19.00

Chicken is fried using peanut oil.

Cookies & Cream French Toast

Cookies & Cream French Toast

$18.00

Crab Cake Egg Benedict

$27.00
GA Honey Hot Southern Fried Chicken

GA Honey Hot Southern Fried Chicken

$27.00

Chicken is fried using peanut oil

Gumbo Bowl

$28.00

Seafood gumbo with beef sausage and chicken served with Jasmine rice

Lenox Road Breakfast

Lenox Road Breakfast

$16.00
Lamb Chop Meal

Lamb Chop Meal

$58.00Out of stock

Sweet potato waffle with a pecan prailine sauce, vanilla glaze Lobster is Fried in Peanut Oil

Plain French Toast

Plain French Toast

$16.00

Ricotta Pancakes

$17.00
Salmon and Crawfish sauce

Salmon and Crawfish sauce

$25.00
Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$22.00
Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00
Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$27.00

Catfish is fried in Peanut Oil

Strawberry shortcake French toast

Strawberry shortcake French toast

$18.00

Stuffed French

$18.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$18.00

Ox Tails & Grits

$36.00Out of stock

TOL Burger

$16.00

Blackened Salmon & Shrimp

$39.00

Appetizer

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Crispy Brussell Sprouts

$11.00

This item is fried using peanut oil

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

The chicken on the salad is fried using peanut oil

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$14.00

Kale Ceasar

$14.00

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Lamb Chops Special

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Sides

Grits

$5.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Open Item

$0.01

Baguette

$1.50

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Honey Butter Biscuis

$6.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Salmon Cake

$10.00

Catfish

$10.00

Side of eggs

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Cinna Waffle

$10.00

Half Order French Toast

$8.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Whole wings

$11.00

Collard greens

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Crawfish sauce side

$3.00

Sweet potato waffle

$10.00

Waffle

$10.00

Beef Sauage

$5.00

Plain Waffle

$10.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Fresh Squeezd Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Ginger Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Tumeric Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Rose Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Green Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Wellness flight

$18.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Alkaline water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Green Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Tumeric Drink

$9.00Out of stock

Rose Berry Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

NOLA Cold Brew Tea

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

Blond Roast House Drip

$5.50

Iced Blueberry

$7.00

Iced Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Iced Panama Black

$7.00

Coffee taste flight

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Carrot cake

$7.00

Lemon blueberry

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.01

Golden puddin

$10.00

Strawberry puddin

$10.00

Oreo pudding

$10.00

Peach cake

$8.00

Sweet potato cheesecake

$8.00

Red velvet

$8.00

Cake fee

$25.00

Cocktails

Anejo Old Fashion

$32.00

PB&J Manahhtan

$14.00

Blame it on rita

$15.00

Dusse' Side Car

$16.00

Gin and Juice

$14.00

Watermelon Lemon Drop

$15.00

Bumbu Rum, lemon, 1821 barrel aged bitters, fall spices

Glass of House Sparkling

$13.00

LIT

$30.00

Manmosa

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Peach Rose' Sangria

$14.00

Peach Mule

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Rum punch

$12.00

Strawberry Lemondrop

$14.00

Champage Toast

Pineapple Express

$15.00

Peach Rose Martini

$14.00

Morning Screw

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$15.00

Black Girl Magic Spritzer

$15.00

Frose

$16.00

Cucu Mint Spritzer

$16.00

MAD CAN

$5.00

Wines By the Glass

Gls Moscato

$12.00

Gls Moët Imperial

$26.00

Bgm Riesling can

$14.00

GLS Hampton water

$15.00

Vino Moscato

$60.00

Party Menu

Sides

Mac

Veggie sausage

Yams

Service Fee

$160.00

Late fee

$250.00

Drink package

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

349 14th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

