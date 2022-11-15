Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
46 Reviews
$$$
401 NE 4th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
Popular Items
***SPECIALS***
Small Plates (Online)
Coconut Crunchy Shrimp
5 pieces coconut crunchy shrimp with sweet chili dipping sauce
Pork Belly Bites
4 oz of pork belly with Thai garlic glaze
Fried Rice
side order of fried rice with carrot, peas, onion, and pork belly and bacon
Local Seasonal Vegetables
changes seasonally.
Calamari Steak
Spicy Steak Bites
5 oz sirloin steak grilled and sliced thin with sambal teriyaki sauce
Lobster Potstickers
Soup
Kalua Pork Quesadilla
Salads (Online)
Spinach Salad
Organic Spinach, hardboiled egg, Craisins, candied hazelnuts, pickled red onion, chopped smoked bacon, tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Organic greens red and green cabbage, bean sprouts, mandarin orange slices, topped with grilled chicken, candied hazelnuts, crispy wontons and our house made sesame peanut dressing
Small House Salad
Small Caesar
Small Spinach Salad
Small Asian Chix Salad
Seaweed Salad Small
Sushi (Online)
Big Kahuna
Tempura Shrimp and krab topped with avocado and tempura crunch then drizzled with jalapeno-cilantro sauce
Camas
Krab, shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce and green onion
Tommy O Roll
Avocado, krab, coconut shrimp, topped with spicy tuna
Ocean Blue
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, topped with ahi tune and spicy sauce
Sweet Thai Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with krab, sweet chili sauce and cilantro
Hot Mama Roll
tempura shrimp and avocado topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno
Spicy Roll
Choice of ahi or salmon with avocado and dusted with sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce
California Roll
cucumber, avocado, krab, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
the California roll topped with avocado, ahi, and salmon
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Nigiri - Ahi
Bite sized Ahi tuna over sushi rice. 2 pieces per order.
Nigiri- Hamachi
Nigiri - Salmon
Bite sized salmon over sushi rice. 2 pieces per order.
Poke
Ahi tuna poke over mixed greens in a rice paper bowl
Da Tower
Poke stacked on our sushi rice with avocado, krab, seaweed salad, nori, wonton crisps, finished with a cilantro-jalapeno aioli
SASHIMI
Ahi Tuna sliced thin over mixed greens with wasabi and pickled ginger. blackened or traditional.
Level 1 Sushi Platter
1 spicy tuna 1 spicy salmon 2 California 2 shrimp tempura Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!
Level 2 Sushi Platter
2 sweet Thai 2 hot mama 2 Tommy o Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!
Level 3 Sushi Platter
2 big kahuna 2 camas 1 ocean blue 1 rainbow Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!
Nigiri Platter
5 orders ahi nigiri (10 pieces) 5 orders salmon nigiri (10 pieces) Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!
Build Your Own Sushi Platter
Online ordering only allows one of each roll, no duplicates. If you would like multiples of the same roll please call (360) 833-0115 and order over the phone instead. Sorry for the inconvenience!
Sashimi Bowl
Entree's (Online)
Buddha Bowl
Diced Chicken, black rice blend, roasted butternut squash, spinach, fresh avocado and pickled red onion. Topped with house made peanut sauce.
Stir Fry
Seasonal vegetables stir fried and served over steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Loco Moco
An Island tradition, 8oz beef patty, on a bed of steamed rice covered with brown gravy, 2 fried eggs, and sautéed onion.
Teriyaki Burger
On a pub bun with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion and fries
Fish & Chips
2-piece Kona Longboard beer battered halibut, served with house seasoned fries and slaw.
Coco Shrimp Dinner
7 pieces of coconut crunchy shrimp with steamed white rice and your choice of marinated cucumber tomato salad or curry macaroni salad
Miso Sake Butterfish
Pan Seared oven finished, Savory beurre blanc and soy reduction drizzle. Served with black forbidden rice and chef's vegetable
Kalbi Lamb Chops
Kalbi marinated oven roasted to temp. Served with steamed rice and chef's vegetable
Kona Flat Iron Steak
served with garlic mashed potatoes and chef's vegetables
Mac Nut Halibut
Hawaiian mac nut crust, pan seared, finished with toasted coconut butter. Served with black forbidden rice and chef's vegetable
Calamari Sandwich
Island Favorites (Online)
Kalua Pork
5.5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish
Teriyaki Chicken Plate
5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish
Teriyaki Beef
5.5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish
Crispy Tofu Plate
Crispy beer battered and fried tofu, white rice, and cucumber tomato salad or curry macaroni salad
Mix Plate
2 choices of meats, each 5.5 oz 2 scoops steamed white rice, each 4 oz 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish
Sides (Copy)
Ohana Style Meals (a la carte)
Kalua Pork (4 servings)
Teriyaki Chicken (4 servings)
Teriyaki Beef (4 servings)
Pork Belly Fried Rice (4 servings)
Yakisoba Noodles (4 servings)
Vegetable Stir Fry (4 servings)
Curry Macaroni Salad (4 servings)
Cucumber Tomato Salad (4 servings)
Caesar salad (4 servings)
Asian Chicken Salad (4 servings)
Calamari (4 servings)
Coconut Shrimp (4 servings)
Teriyaki Meatballs (4 servings)
Poke Platter (4 servings)
Steam White Rice (4 servings
Desserts (Online)
Coconut haupia
Our signature dessert! Coconut creaminess on a Hawaiian macadamia nut shortbread crust.
key lime tart
Creamy smooth Key Lime flavor, not to tangy, not to sweet! Just right! Also on a macadamia nut crust.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Delicious dark chocolate flourless cake with fresh mango puree sauce and whipped cream.
Tommy'Os bread pudding
Creme Brulee
Pantry Staples (Online)
Pantry Staple Mac Salad
12 oz deli container of macaroni salad
Pantry Staples Cucumber Tomato Salad
12 oz deli container of marinated cucumber tomato salad
Pantry Staples Fried Rice
12 oz deli container of pork belly fried rice, cold
Pantry Staples Loco Moco Gravy
6 oz of our loco moco gravy
Pantry Staples Teriyaki Sauce
6 oz teriyaki sauce
Pantry Staples Peanut Sauce
6 oz home made peanut sauce
Non-Alcoholic Drinks/Virgin Mocktails (Online)
Mojito Mocktail
house grown mint fresh squeezed lime juice house made simple syrup soda water
Lilikoi Margarita Mocktail
house made sour mix house made simple syrup lilikoi (passion fruit) puree li hing mui (dried plum seed) rim lime wedge
Mango Margarita Mocktail
house made sour mix house made simple syrup mango puree raw sugar rim lime wedge
Blackberry Lemondrop Mocktail
fresh squeezed lemon juice house made simple syrup blackberry puree raw sugar rim lemon wedge
Pina Colada Mocktail
real coconut cream pineapple juice orange juice soda water amarena italian cherries
Bloody Mary Mocktail
Iced Tea
Root Beer
Pepsi
Diet
Sierra Mist
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Apple Cider
Sparkling Water
Bottle White *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)
Bottle Red *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)
Liquor Bottles *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)
