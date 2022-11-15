Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

46 Reviews

$$$

401 NE 4th Ave

Camas, WA 98607

Order Again

Popular Items

Camas
California Roll
Big Kahuna

***SPECIALS***

Dinner Special

$32.00

Ahi Nachos

$17.00Out of stock

Small Plates (Online)

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp

$13.00

5 pieces coconut crunchy shrimp with sweet chili dipping sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$10.00

4 oz of pork belly with Thai garlic glaze

Fried Rice

$8.00

side order of fried rice with carrot, peas, onion, and pork belly and bacon

Local Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

changes seasonally.

Calamari Steak

Calamari Steak

$13.00

Spicy Steak Bites

$11.00

5 oz sirloin steak grilled and sliced thin with sambal teriyaki sauce

Lobster Potstickers

$15.00

Soup

$8.00

Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads (Online)

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Organic Spinach, hardboiled egg, Craisins, candied hazelnuts, pickled red onion, chopped smoked bacon, tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Organic greens red and green cabbage, bean sprouts, mandarin orange slices, topped with grilled chicken, candied hazelnuts, crispy wontons and our house made sesame peanut dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small Spinach Salad

$7.00

Small Asian Chix Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad Small

$4.00

Sushi (Online)

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp and krab topped with avocado and tempura crunch then drizzled with jalapeno-cilantro sauce

Camas

Camas

$15.00

Krab, shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce and green onion

Tommy O Roll

$17.00

Avocado, krab, coconut shrimp, topped with spicy tuna

Ocean Blue

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, topped with ahi tune and spicy sauce

Sweet Thai Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with krab, sweet chili sauce and cilantro

Hot Mama Roll

$15.00

tempura shrimp and avocado topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno

Spicy Roll

$11.00

Choice of ahi or salmon with avocado and dusted with sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce

California Roll

$10.00

cucumber, avocado, krab, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

the California roll topped with avocado, ahi, and salmon

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Nigiri - Ahi

$7.00

Bite sized Ahi tuna over sushi rice. 2 pieces per order.

Nigiri- Hamachi

$6.00

Nigiri - Salmon

$5.00

Bite sized salmon over sushi rice. 2 pieces per order.

Poke

Poke

$17.00

Ahi tuna poke over mixed greens in a rice paper bowl

Da Tower

Da Tower

$18.00

Poke stacked on our sushi rice with avocado, krab, seaweed salad, nori, wonton crisps, finished with a cilantro-jalapeno aioli

SASHIMI

SASHIMI

$17.00

Ahi Tuna sliced thin over mixed greens with wasabi and pickled ginger. blackened or traditional.

Level 1 Sushi Platter

$57.00

1 spicy tuna 1 spicy salmon 2 California 2 shrimp tempura Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Level 2 Sushi Platter

$73.00

2 sweet Thai 2 hot mama 2 Tommy o Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Level 3 Sushi Platter

$83.00

2 big kahuna 2 camas 1 ocean blue 1 rainbow Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Nigiri Platter

$59.00

5 orders ahi nigiri (10 pieces) 5 orders salmon nigiri (10 pieces) Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Build Your Own Sushi Platter

Online ordering only allows one of each roll, no duplicates. If you would like multiples of the same roll please call (360) 833-0115 and order over the phone instead. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Sashimi Bowl

$22.00

Entree's (Online)

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$17.00

Diced Chicken, black rice blend, roasted butternut squash, spinach, fresh avocado and pickled red onion. Topped with house made peanut sauce.

Stir Fry

Stir Fry

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables stir fried and served over steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$16.00

An Island tradition, 8oz beef patty, on a bed of steamed rice covered with brown gravy, 2 fried eggs, and sautéed onion.

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$16.00

On a pub bun with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion and fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

2-piece Kona Longboard beer battered halibut, served with house seasoned fries and slaw.

Coco Shrimp Dinner

Coco Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

7 pieces of coconut crunchy shrimp with steamed white rice and your choice of marinated cucumber tomato salad or curry macaroni salad

Miso Sake Butterfish

Miso Sake Butterfish

$30.00

Pan Seared oven finished, Savory beurre blanc and soy reduction drizzle. Served with black forbidden rice and chef's vegetable

Kalbi Lamb Chops

Kalbi Lamb Chops

$28.00

Kalbi marinated oven roasted to temp. Served with steamed rice and chef's vegetable

Kona Flat Iron Steak

Kona Flat Iron Steak

$34.00

served with garlic mashed potatoes and chef's vegetables

Mac Nut Halibut

Mac Nut Halibut

$32.00

Hawaiian mac nut crust, pan seared, finished with toasted coconut butter. Served with black forbidden rice and chef's vegetable

Calamari Sandwich

$18.00

Island Favorites (Online)

Served island style with steamed rice, and choice of curry macaroni salad or marinated cucumber and diced tomato salad
Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$14.00

5.5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$13.00

5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish

Teriyaki Beef

$16.00

5.5 oz meat 4 oz steamed white rice 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish

Crispy Tofu Plate

$11.00

Crispy beer battered and fried tofu, white rice, and cucumber tomato salad or curry macaroni salad

Mix Plate

$22.00

2 choices of meats, each 5.5 oz 2 scoops steamed white rice, each 4 oz 4 oz cucumber tomato or curry macaroni salad served with teriyaki drizzle and green onion garnish

Sides (Copy)

Fried Rice

$8.00

side order of fried rice with carrot, peas, onion, and pork belly and bacon

Forbidden Rice

$6.00

White rice

$2.00

Noodles

$7.00

Side Stir Fry Veggies

$7.00

Sd Fried Tofu

$6.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Curry Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Tomato salad

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

5.5 oz kalua Pork

$11.00

Ohana Style Meals (a la carte)

5 oz meat/person 4 oz salad/person 4 oz starch/person

Kalua Pork (4 servings)

$45.00

Teriyaki Chicken (4 servings)

$25.00

Teriyaki Beef (4 servings)

$50.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice (4 servings)

$25.00

Yakisoba Noodles (4 servings)

$25.00

Vegetable Stir Fry (4 servings)

$25.00

Curry Macaroni Salad (4 servings)

$15.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad (4 servings)

$15.00

Caesar salad (4 servings)

$25.00

Asian Chicken Salad (4 servings)

$30.00

Calamari (4 servings)

$24.00

Coconut Shrimp (4 servings)

$32.00

Teriyaki Meatballs (4 servings)

$22.00

Poke Platter (4 servings)

$60.00

Nigiri Platter

$59.00

5 orders ahi nigiri (10 pieces) 5 orders salmon nigiri (10 pieces) Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Level 1 Sushi Platter

$57.00

1 spicy tuna 1 spicy salmon 2 California 2 shrimp tempura Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Level 2 Sushi Platter

$73.00

2 sweet Thai 2 hot mama 2 Tommy o Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Level 3 Sushi Platter

$83.00

2 big kahuna 2 camas 1 ocean blue 1 rainbow Must be ordered 1 hour ahead of time at least!

Steam White Rice (4 servings

$12.00

Desserts (Online)

Coconut haupia

Coconut haupia

$10.00

Our signature dessert! Coconut creaminess on a Hawaiian macadamia nut shortbread crust.

key lime tart

key lime tart

$10.00

Creamy smooth Key Lime flavor, not to tangy, not to sweet! Just right! Also on a macadamia nut crust.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Delicious dark chocolate flourless cake with fresh mango puree sauce and whipped cream.

Tommy'Os bread pudding

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Pantry Staples (Online)

Pantry Staple Mac Salad

Pantry Staple Mac Salad

$6.00

12 oz deli container of macaroni salad

Pantry Staples Cucumber Tomato Salad

Pantry Staples Cucumber Tomato Salad

$6.00

12 oz deli container of marinated cucumber tomato salad

Pantry Staples Fried Rice

Pantry Staples Fried Rice

$7.00

12 oz deli container of pork belly fried rice, cold

Pantry Staples Loco Moco Gravy

$3.00

6 oz of our loco moco gravy

Pantry Staples Teriyaki Sauce

$4.00

6 oz teriyaki sauce

Pantry Staples Peanut Sauce

$4.00

6 oz home made peanut sauce

Non-Alcoholic Drinks/Virgin Mocktails (Online)

Mojito Mocktail

$6.00

house grown mint fresh squeezed lime juice house made simple syrup soda water

Lilikoi Margarita Mocktail

$6.00

house made sour mix house made simple syrup lilikoi (passion fruit) puree li hing mui (dried plum seed) rim lime wedge

Mango Margarita Mocktail

$6.00

house made sour mix house made simple syrup mango puree raw sugar rim lime wedge

Blackberry Lemondrop Mocktail

$6.00

fresh squeezed lemon juice house made simple syrup blackberry puree raw sugar rim lemon wedge

Pina Colada Mocktail

$6.00

real coconut cream pineapple juice orange juice soda water amarena italian cherries

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Bottle White *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)

BTL Bogle Rose

$19.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco (375 mL)

$5.00

BTL Merf Chard

$31.00

BTL Frank Family Zinfandel, CA

$65.00

Sake Momo Kawa Cold

$15.00

BTL Pistoleta

$24.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$48.00

Better Half Sauv Blanc

$24.00

Btl Jones PG

$32.00

Bottle Red *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)

BTL Growers Guil Cab Sauv, WA

$40.00

BTL Iris Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Llama Malbec

$24.00

Btl Powers Syrah

$24.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$54.00

BTL Frank Family Zin, CA

$69.00

BTL Owen Roe Growers Guild

$40.00

Beaulieu Vineyard Cab

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Serene PN

$72.00

BTL Decoy Zinfandel

$25.00

Liquor Bottles *Must be ordered with food!* (Online)

Bacardi Light Rum 200 mL bottle

$15.00Out of stock

Catering

Protein

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 NE 4th Ave, Camas, WA 98607

Directions

Gallery
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image

