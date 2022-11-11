Acorn & the Oak

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Guests consistently tell us ours is the best steak they’ve ever had, and we are inclined to agree! Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served with roasted turnips, sweet rainbow carrots, buttery sunset fingerling potatoes, and red onion. We finish it by encircling it all with an absolutely gorgeous, rich red wine cherry reduction. Swoop every bite through it - you won’t be sorry! Please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.