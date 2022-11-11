Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Acorn & the Oak

328 Reviews

3533 NE Everett St

Camas, WA 98607

Popular Items

Autumn Harvest Pork Platter
Cherry Glazed Pie
Filet Mignon

Starters

Addicted to Nuts

Addicted to Nuts

$9.00

Might as well face it, we’re addicted to nuts. Pecans, walnuts, pistachios, almonds, and cashews tossed in olive oil, dijon mustard, orange bitters, and secret herbs & spices. (Vegan / GF / Contains Nuts)

Pickled Things

Pickled Things

$10.00

One of our loveliest, most colorful dishes! Our own assortment of house-pickled fresh veggies, which change based on the season. (Vegan & GF)

Eggs on Eggs

Eggs on Eggs

$11.00

Four creamy deviled eggs topped with diced chives and caviar. (GF / Vegetarian without the caviar)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our zesty house-made Caesar dressing. Mixed with sunchokes & watermelon radishes, and topped with grated Parmesan cheese & Old Bay croutons.

Caesar Salad with Salmon

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$21.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our zesty house-made Caesar dressing. Mixed with sunchokes & watermelon radishes, and topped with a succulent filet of sockeye salmon, grated Parmesan cheese & Old Bay croutons.

Caesar Salad with Chicken

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$21.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our zesty house-made Caesar dressing. Mixed with sunchokes & watermelon radishes, and topped with a tender grilled chicken breast, grated Parmesan cheese & Old Bay croutons.

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Shaved brussels sprouts tossed with arugula, diced Cosmic Crisp apples, shallots, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and a rich fig-balsamic dressing. Vegan and delicious!

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Rich roasted red and gold beets tossed with mixed greens, tangy goat cheese, and juicy blackberries. Finished with toasted pistachio nuts and a pink peppercorn vinaigrette. (Vegetarian / GF)

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Sweet onions, cooked down with butter, deglazed with dry vermouth, and added to a rich beef stock. Topped with three parmesan-encrusted crostini, then coated with a torched layer of melted gruyere cheese.

Autumn Burrata Board

Autumn Burrata Board

$15.00

Fresh French bread served hot from the oven, alongside a ball of fresh burrata cheese, topped with sweet black mission figs, peppery arugula, and toasted hazelnuts. Drizzled with a rich balsamic reduction& extra virgin olive oil. Finished with a sprinkle of salt and fresh black pepper. Recommended if sharing: Get an extra loaf of bread for $5.

Fried Shrimp Fritters

Fried Shrimp Fritters

$15.00

Five bite-sized shrimp & green onion fritters, fried ‘til golden and served with a red pepper & goat cheese sauce that gets a bit of a kick from our house-pickled jalapeno peppers.

Devils on Horseback

Devils on Horseback

$16.00

Sweet dates stuffed with tangy gorgonzola cheese, then wrapped in savory prosciutto and baked ‘til toasty and crisp. Served over a swoop of Dijon mustard and sprinkled with micro greens.

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$5.00

Warm French bread baked with garlic butter.

Texas Chili

Texas Chili

$15.00

Chopped beef tenderloin, bell peppers, garlic and onion, fire-roasted tomato, ancho chili, coriander, brown ale...but NO BEANS! (Not in Texas chili, no way!) Garnished with red onion, cheddar cheese, and Fritos on top.

Mains

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$34.00

So fancy. So cheesy. So satisfying! Our homemade seafood mac is comprised of cavatappi pasta noodles tossed in a decadent four-cheese mornay sauce (Brie, Gouda, Havarti, Tillamook Cheddar) then mixed with butter-sautéed lobster, shrimp, & crab. Topped with garlic bread crumbs for extra crunch!

Pan-Roasted Sockeye Salmon

Pan-Roasted Sockeye Salmon

$35.00

A gorgeous filet of sockeye salmon, pan-roasted and topped with an incredible, rich pear butter made with locally-grown Bosc pears. Served over buttery Israeli couscous cooked with acorn squash and black currants, with roasted broccolini on the side.

Smothered Chicken with Bourbon Mushroom Sauce

Smothered Chicken with Bourbon Mushroom Sauce

$29.00

This dish is like a hug on a plate, with two 4 ounce chicken breasts smothered in a flavorful Four Roses bourbon-mushroom cream sauce. Served alongside creamy mashed potatoes and fresh, crisp garlic green beans.

Autumn Harvest Pork Platter

Autumn Harvest Pork Platter

$38.00

A beautiful, juicy 10 oz boneless center cut pork loin from Carlton Farms, sous vide until moist and tender, then finished on the grill to a perfect medium temperature, with that perfect char! Served over creamy mashed potatoes with seared Cosmic Crisp apples and buttery braised leeks on the side. Finished with a delicious brandy & whole grain mustard cream sauce.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Guests consistently tell us ours is the best steak they’ve ever had, and we are inclined to agree! Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served with roasted turnips, sweet rainbow carrots, buttery sunset fingerling potatoes, and red onion. We finish it by encircling it all with an absolutely gorgeous, rich red wine cherry reduction. Swoop every bite through it - you won’t be sorry! Please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.

Desserts

Cherry Glazed Pie

Cherry Glazed Pie

$13.00

A legendary recipe passed down from Janessa’s Grandma Doris (who owned a flower shop but was also THE baker of bakers) to her mom Cindy (the QUEEN of pie!) and now Victoria is making it for you! A homemade buttery crust filled with a silky cream filling and topped with a glazed blend of Dark Sweet and Red Tart Oregon Cherries. So special! The perfect start to a season of family gatherings.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! This homemade, gluten free dessert is sinfully rich: a velvety slice of deepest, darkest chocolate cake. Topped with a house-made strawberry & raspberry coulis, fresh berries, caraway-candied hazelnuts, and a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A supperclub with a flower shop in it. What could be better?

Location

3533 NE Everett St, Camas, WA 98607

Directions

