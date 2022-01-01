Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonic Tavern - Bayview

review star

No reviews yet

2335 South Kinnickinnic Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Citron

$5.00

Ketel

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

44 North

$5.00

SM Cherry

$5.00

SM Orange

$5.00

SM Raz

$5.00

Rehorst Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Citron

$9.00

DBL Ketel

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL 44 North

$9.00

DBL SM Cherry

$9.00

DBL SM Orange

$9.00

DBL SM Raz

$9.00

DBL Rehorst Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Rehorst

$5.00

Hendrick's

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Rehorst Gin

$9.00

DBL Hendrick's

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bumbu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Rum Haven

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Bumbu

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Rum Haven

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cazadores

$5.00

Milagro

$5.00

Espolon

$5.00

Casamigas

$6.00

CMigas Shot

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Cazadores

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$9.00

DBL Espolón

$9.00

DBL Casamigos

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Tully

$5.00

Paddy's

$5.00

Revel PB

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Crown Apple

$9.00

DBL Crown Peach

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Tully

$9.00

DBL Paddy's

$9.00

DBL Revel PB

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon/Rye

Jim Beam

$5.00

Bulleit

$5.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$6.00

Maker's

$5.00

Basil Shots

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Rittenhouse

$5.00

OldGrandad

$5.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Bulleit

$9.00

DBL Four Roses

$9.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$10.00

DBL Maker's

$9.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$9.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$9.00

DBL OldGrandad

$9.00

Spirits

Campari

$5.00

Malort

$5.00

Fernet

$5.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

RmpMintz

$5.00

Amaro

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Gr Marnier

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Cherry Dr

$5.00

DBL Campari

$9.00

DBL Malort

$9.00

DBL Fernet

$9.00

DBL Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Rumchata

$9.00

DBL RmpMintz

$9.00

DBL Amaro

$9.00

DBL Frangelico

$9.00

DBL Gr Marnier

$9.00

DBL Jager

$9.00

DBL Cherry Dr

$9.00

Cocktails

$3 Cocktail

$3.00

$4 Cocktail

$4.00

$5 Cocktail

$5.00

$6 Cocktail

$6.00

$7 Cocktail

$7.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

Draft Beer

$2 Beer

$2.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

3 Sheeps Red

$5.00

Black Husky

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

MC Liminato

$5.00

NB Ziggy

$5.00

OBBC Peach

$5.00

Public Mango

$5.00

Third Space

$5.00

Draft Ciders

Pear Loon

$5.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Apple Loon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bottled/Can Beer

High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR 16 oz

$3.00

Schlitz 16 oz

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Potosi Pils

$5.00

Old Style

$2.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Esp

$5.00

Upward Spiral

$5.00

Cty Lights Hazy

$5.00

WP Lazurite

$5.00

LF IPA

$5.00

Potosi Tang

$6.00

Truth

$5.00

Chaos Pattern

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Schofferhoffer

$6.00

MC LowPhunk

$5.00

Rev Speach

$5.00

O'so Inf Groove

$5.00

Indeed Lucy

$5.00

15-2

$5.00

Mudpuppy

$5.00

Ouisconsing

$5.00

RW Stein

$5.00

Seltzers

Press BlBerry

$5.00

Press Pom

$5.00

Press GF

$5.00

Press Lime

$5.00

Cloudless Trop

$5.00

Cloudless Berry

$5.00

Cloudless Citrus

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the great neighborhood of Bay View, Tonic changes with the seasons. When the weather is warm, Tonic has a fantastic patio and the building itself opens up to the elements. Once the weather cools off the focus shifts inside where there is a cozy lounge area with a fireplace, and an inviting bar area with a stage for musical entertainment.

Website

Location

2335 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Busy Beestro
orange starNo Reviews
2378 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Cafe Corazon Bay View
orange star4.7 • 307
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Hue Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow MKE
orange star4.4 • 849
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
LuLu Café & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2265 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston