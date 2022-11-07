Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top This Mac & Cheese Delivery Only

review star

No reviews yet

E Cermak Rd

Chicago, IL 60616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Top This Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$14.00

seasoned breadcrumbs

Vegetable Mac

Vegetable Mac

$16.00

charred onion, roasted broccoli & red bell pepper

Shrimp Mac

Shrimp Mac

$18.00

choice of fried, blackened or buffalo

Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$17.00

choice of fried, blackened or buffalo

Beef & Gravy Mac

Beef & Gravy Mac

$17.00
Crispy Bacon Mac

Crispy Bacon Mac

$18.00
Ham & Peas

Ham & Peas

$18.00
Teriyaki Pork Belly

Teriyaki Pork Belly

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

