Twist Creamery 1537 Cecil B Moore Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1537 Cecil B Moore Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MILKSHAKE
BROWNIE SHAKE
OREO SHAKE


INDIVIDUAL COOKIES

All cookies are homemade and cooked on premises

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUTS COOKIES

$2.25

SUGAR COOKIE

$2.25

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$2.25

RAINBOW M&M COOKIE

$2.25

DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$2.25

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.25

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.25

COOKIE BOXES 6,9,12,18,24,50

SIX COOKIES

$12.00

NINE COOKIES

$18.00

TWELVE COOKIES

$24.00

EIGHTEEN COOKIES

$36.00

TWENTY FOUR COOKIS

$46.00

FIFTY COOKIES

$90.00

CONES & CUPS

SMALL CONE

$3.75

MEDIUM CONE

$4.75

SMALL WAFFLE CONE

$4.50

MEDIUM WAFFLE CONE

$5.50

SMALL CUP

$3.75

MEDIUM CUP

$4.75

PINT

$6.00

TWISTS

TWIST

$7.25

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKE

$6.95

SPECIALTY SHAKES

BROWNIE SHAKE

$7.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SHAKE

$7.95

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH SHAKE

$7.95

FRUITY PEBBLES SHAKE

$7.95

OREO SHAKE

$7.95

SALTED CARAMEL SHAKE

$7.95

SPRINKLE COOKIE SHAKE

$7.95

SUNDAES

CARAMEL SUNDAE

$6.75

CHERRY SUNDAE

$6.75

CHOCOLATE SUNDAE

$6.75

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

$6.75

NUTELLA SUNDAE

$6.75

PEANUT BUTTER SUNDAE

$6.75

PINEAPPLE SUNDAE

$6.75

STRAWBERRY SUNDAE

$6.75

SIGNATURE SUNDAES

ULTIMATE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.75

BANANA SPLIT SUNDAE

$8.75

PEANUT BUTTER DELIGHT SUNDAE

$8.75

FUNFETTI SUNDAE

$8.75

TURTLE SUNDAE

$8.75

PB & J

$8.25

OREO SUNDAE

$8.75

WATER ICE

SMALL WATER ICE

$3.50

MEDIUM WATER ICE

$4.50

QUART WATER ICE

$7.00

GELATI

SMALL GELATI

$4.50

MEDIUM GELATI

$6.00

ICE CREAM SANDICHES

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.25

SIDE ORDERS

CHOCOLATE BANANAS

$3.25

BROWNIE

$5.75

PHILLY PRETZEL

$1.25

DRINKS

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50Out of stock

HOT CHOCOLATE (seasonal)

$4.00Out of stock

WATER

$1.25

WhOLE MILK

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a new ice cream establishment specializing in softserv ice cream, homemade cookies and waterice. Everything is made fresh from scratch on our premises. Give us a try.

Location

1537 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Directions

Main pic

