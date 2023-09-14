Burgers & Sandwiches

Pub Smash Burger

$13.00

Mayo, American Cheese, LTO & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Bacon Mama Smash Burger

$14.00

Slap Yo' Mama, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions & Jalapenos served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Ranch, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, LTO & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Coleslaw & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mayo, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, LTO & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Mayo, Pepper-Jack Cheese, LTO & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Mayo, Pepper-Jack Cheese, LTO & Pickles served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Cheesesteak

$13.00

American Cheese or Whiz & Fried Onions

Wings & Apps

(10) Wings

$12.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery

(20) Wings

$22.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery

(10) Boneless Wings

$12.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery

(20) Boneless Wings

$22.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery

Crispy French Fries

$5.00

Add Cheese Whiz ($2) or Old Bay ($1)

Tater Tots

$5.00

Add Cheese Whiz ($2) or Old Bay ($1)

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Served w/ Marinara

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served w/ Chipotle Sauce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Served w/ Chipotle Sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

Served w/ Sweet & Sour Sauce

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$9.00

Served w/ Marinara

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Served w/ Side Sauce & Mac Salad

Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Panko Fried served w/ Cocktail Sauce & Mac Salad

Pub Mex

Cajun Quesadilla

$13.00

Cajun Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese served w/ Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Steak Fajitadilla

$13.00

Steak, Grilled Onion and Peppers, Cheddar-Jack Cheese served w/ Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Queso Loco Quesadilla

$9.00

Three Cheese Blend on a Flour Tortilla, served w/ Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar- Jack Cheese served w/ Jalapeños & Sour Cream

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar- Jack Cheese served w/ Jalapeños & Sour Cream

Nachos Grandes

$8.00

Fried Corn Tortillas, Sour Cream, Cheese Whiz, Pico de Gallo & Jalapenos

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomatoes, served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes & Avocado served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomatoes served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato & Fried Onions served w/ French Fries & Mac Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Dressing, Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Cheddar-Jack Cheese & Fried Tortillas