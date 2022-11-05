Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hank's Philly

review star

No reviews yet

1835n North 12th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Appetizer

Scallion Pancakes

$3.95

Garlic Cucumbers

$2.95

Fresh cucumbers tossed in sweet and sour garlic vinaigrette

Spicy Garlic Cucumbers

$2.95

Cucumbers tossed in sweet garlic chili oil

Honey Mayo Shrimp (6pcs)

$8.95

Crispy butterfly shrimp with honey mayo dip (6pcs)

White Rice

$2.00

Steam Dumplings

Pork and Chive Dumplings (8pcs)

$6.95

Thin flour wrapper stuffed with marinated minced pork and chive (8pcs)

Chicken and Chive (8pcs)

$6.95

Thin flour wrapper stuffed with marinated minced chicken and chive (8pcs)

Cabbage and Pork (8pcs)

$6.95

BaoZi (3pcs)

$5.95

Noodles

DanDan Noodles

$5.95

Fresh flour noodles tossed in sweet soy, sesame sauce, scallions, and topped with shredded cucumbers.

Chili Garlic Noodles

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh noodles tossed with garlic chili oil, scallions, shredded cucumbers, and mala spice

Sesame Noodles

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh noodles tossed with our garlic sesame sauce, scallions, and shredded cucumbers

Ramen

Ramen

$9.95

Popcorn Chicken

Salt and Pepper

$7.95

Dry Pepper

$7.95

Chili Garlic

$7.95

Hot Tea

Hot Black Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Oolong Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Classic Milk Tea

Green Milk Tea

$4.75

Classic milk tea made with jasmine green tea and served with boba

Black Milk Tea

$4.75

Classic milk tea made with black tea and served with boba

Flavor Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.75

Thai Milk Tea

$4.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.75

Honey Milk Tea

$4.75

Mango Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.75

Almond Milk Tea

$4.75

Tea Latte

Taro Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Honeydew Latte

$5.50

Strawberry Latte

$5.50

Thai Tea Latte

$5.50

Mango Latte

$5.50

Fruit Tea

Watermelon FT

$4.50

Raspberry FT

$4.50

Honeydew FT

$4.50

Longan Honey FT

$4.50

Mango FT

$4.50

Peach FT

$4.50

Pineapple FT

$4.50

Strawberry FT

$4.50

Green Apple FT

$4.50

Cold Brew

Iced Thai Coffee

$4.75

Bottle Beverage

Water

$1.50

Calpico

$2.50

Sorbet

Cherry

$3.75

Orange

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Mango

$3.75

Sauces/Extras

Side of House Sauce

$0.50

Side of Spicy Garlic Chili Oil

$0.50

Side of Honey Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chili Oil

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Boba

$0.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Asian Eats and Treats

1835n North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

