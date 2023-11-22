Union Hmong Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
901 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Abi's - 2828 Lyndale Avenue South
No Reviews
2828 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurant
La Tavolata Italian Kitchen - Minneapolis
No Reviews
2901 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant