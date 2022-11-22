University Roadhouse
258 Reviews
$$
1332 W. Michigan Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy buffalo chicken simmered with a mix of three creamy cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips for dipping.
Ahi Tuna
Lightly blackened and seared to a medium rare, paired with a side of cucumber slaw and Asian spiced noodles. Wasabi soy for dipping
Boneless Wings
Our version of boneless wings! Fried to perfection and tossed in one of our gourmet sauces. Coconut curry, Asian orange, Buffalo style (hot or med), Sweet BBQ, Spicy garlic.
Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.
Half Nachos
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10
Brussel Sprouts
Fried crispy and tossed with hickory bacon and a balsamic drizzle.
Crab Rangoons
Cream cheese and crab fried in a wonton wrap
Potato Skins
Cheese, bacon and scallions
Fried Pickles
Battered and fried pickle spears
Pretzel Bites
Baked, cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.
Garlic Parm Bites
Chips and Salsa
Guacamole and Chips
House made guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.
Queso
Melty cheese dip with red and green chiles, served with fresh tortilla chips.
Shrimp Bangers
A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with a Thai chili aioli. Just awesome.
Cauliflower Bangers
Side Haystack Onions
Thinly sliced, crispy fried onions.
Side Tator Tots
Side of Fries
Large Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Full Nachos
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken.
Pita Bread
Full Little Piggy Nacho
Half Little Piggy Nacho
Full Mexican Shrimp Nacho
Half Mexican Shrimp Nacho
Lrg Onion Straw
Lrg Tater Tot
Korean Meatballs
Tossed in our Korean BBQ sauce and served with a side of Asian slaw.
Double Dip
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Toasted 9 grain wheat bread piled high with mixed greens, fresh tomato, smoked bacon, herbed mayo, sliced avocado and crispy onion straws.
French Dip
Thinly sliced slowed cooked roast beef piled high on crispy French bread with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese and a bit of our horsey sauce for good measure. Half $6.5 Full $11.5
Half French Dip
Thinly sliced slowed cooked roast beef piled high on crispy French bread with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese and a bit of our horsey sauce for good measurel
New York Reuben
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
Half NY Reuben
Traditional preparation.
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens and tomatoes. Served on three-cheese focaccia with pesto mayo.
Gyro
Traditional Greek gyro with onion, tomato and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Ranch Fritter Wrap
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
Bronco Wrap
Chicken Club
Boneless breast of chicken, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. $9 Make it buffalo & bleu cheese style. $10
Buffalo & Bleu Cheese Club
Buffalo spiced fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Southern Club
Spicy breaded chicken breast, pickle slices, and spicy ranch.
Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
The Chicken Sandwich
Beef Stacker
It’s Back. Slow roasted pot roast stacked high on toasted Texas Toast with our smashed potatoes and house made beef gravy. Topped with crispy onion straws.
BBQ Pork
Tender BBQ pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun
CA Wrap
Salads
Uptown Salad
Baby Kale and Romaine lettuce mixed with edamame, sunflower seeds, shredded broccoli, cauliflower hearts, golden beets, carrots tossed in our lemon poppyseed dressing and topped with fresh grilled salmon.
BLT Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy fried chicken pieces. Served with dressing of your choice.
Half BLT Salad
South Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with southern fried boneless white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, corn, carrots, tomatoes, and red cabbage.
Half South Salad
Banker Salad
Steak grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions then sprinkled with diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce, finished with broccoli croutons.
SW Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.
Half SW Salad
Pecan Chicken
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, pecans and sun-dried cranberries. $10 Substitute grilled salmon $3
Half Pecan Chx Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette and topped with grilled shrimp, diced avocados, and black bean and corn salsa. Garnished with cucumber, Cojita cheese, and cilantro.
Half Shrimp Avo Salad
Chef Salad
Half Chef Salad
Small Best Salad
Large Best Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons.
Mix Green Salad
Ham Sandwich w/ Soup or Salad
Grilled Cheese w Soup or Salad
Soup w Salad
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
Chix Ceasar Salad
Salmon Ceasar Salad
Burgers
American Cheese Burger
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
Dare Ya
Topped with bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack and jalapenos on the side
Kalamazoo Best Burger
Topped with Vermont white cheddar and housemade Bacon jam and garlic aioli.
Double Double
Spinach & Feta Burger
No cow here. We take fresh spinach and feta cheese and make the best veggie burger ever. Choose grilled or flash fried. Served with pesto mayo and a side of fresh diced tomato and red onions.
Georgia Max
Topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cajun mayo and crisp onion straws.
B.E.C. Burger
Cooked to order hamburger with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and an over-easy egg.
Blk N Bleu
Tacos
Entrees
Mango Chicken
Fresh chicken tossed in seasoned flour, flash fried and sauteed with our house made coconut curry sauce and mango pieces. Topped off with a sprinkle of golden raisins and scallions. Served over a mound of cilantro-lime rice and a soft pita.
Bell's Battered Cod
Tim’s favorite. Fresh cod dipped in our Bell’s Amber beer batter. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Bell's Battered Shrimp
Eight shrimp dipped in our housemade Bell’s batter, fried to a golden brown. Served with french fries, and coleslaw.
Pad Thai
Asian rice noodles tossed with carrots, bean sprouts, red pepper, chopped garlic, egg and our house-made pad thai sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro and chopped nuts. Served with fresh limes and chop sticks.
Lake Perch
Hand-breaded lake perch. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Pot Roast
Just like mom makes. Tender pot roast served with smashed potatoes, fresh vegetable, house made beef gravy and Texas toast.
Homemade Chicken Finger Platter
Crispy breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.
Pig Mac
Fried Chicken Mac
Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Mac
Korean Chicken and Waffles
Sides
Desserts
THE Bombshell
Mackinaw Fudge ice cream rolled in crushed oreo cookies and covered in dipping chocolate. Crazy good! $5
Mile High Mint Mud pie
Oreo crust and mint chip ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce. $5
Peanut Butter Pie
A perfect pairing of chocolate and peanut butter. $5
Eli’s NY Cheesecake
Your Choice of strawberry or caramel topping. $5
Cup Ice Cream
Bowl Ice Cream
Snickerdüdêl
The Big Finish
Kids Menu
GD Starters
Pretzel Bites
Fried Pickles
Crab Rangoons
Cream cheese and crab fried in a wonton wrap
Corn Dogs
Full Nachos
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken.
Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.
Korean Meatballs
Tossed in our Korean BBQ sauce and served with a side of Asian slaw.
Guac & Chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy buffalo chicken simmered with a mix of three creamy cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips for dipping.
Chix Bites
Cauliflower Bites
Double Dip
Queso Dip
Brussel Sprouts
Fried crispy and tossed with hickory bacon and a balsamic drizzle.
GD Salads
Pecan Chicken
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, pecans and sun-dried cranberries. $10 Substitute grilled salmon $3
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
SW Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.
GD Sandwiches
The Chicken Sandwich
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Club
Boneless breast of chicken, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. $9 Make it buffalo & bleu cheese style. $10
Ranch Fritter Wrap
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Gyro
Traditional Greek gyro with onion, tomato and a side of tzatziki sauce.
New York Reuben
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
American Cheese Burger
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
Double Double
Dare Ya
Topped with bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack and jalapenos on the side
Kalamazoo Best Burger
Topped with Vermont white cheddar and housemade Bacon jam and garlic aioli.
GD Entrees
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49006