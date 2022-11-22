Restaurant header imageView gallery

University Roadhouse

258 Reviews

$$

1332 W. Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Order Again

Popular Items

Ranch Fritter Wrap
Homemade Chicken Finger Platter
Chicken Fingers

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Spicy buffalo chicken simmered with a mix of three creamy cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips for dipping.

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Lightly blackened and seared to a medium rare, paired with a side of cucumber slaw and Asian spiced noodles. Wasabi soy for dipping

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Our version of boneless wings! Fried to perfection and tossed in one of our gourmet sauces. Coconut curry, Asian orange, Buffalo style (hot or med), Sweet BBQ, Spicy garlic.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.

Half Nachos

$9.00

Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried crispy and tossed with hickory bacon and a balsamic drizzle.

Crab Rangoons

$10.00

Cream cheese and crab fried in a wonton wrap

Potato Skins

$9.00

Cheese, bacon and scallions

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Battered and fried pickle spears

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Baked, cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.

Garlic Parm Bites

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

House made guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.

Queso

$10.00

Melty cheese dip with red and green chiles, served with fresh tortilla chips.

Shrimp Bangers

$11.00

A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with a Thai chili aioli. Just awesome.

Cauliflower Bangers

$9.00

Side Haystack Onions

$5.00

Thinly sliced, crispy fried onions.

Side Tator Tots

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$8.00

Full Nachos

$13.00

Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken.

Pita Bread

$0.75

Full Little Piggy Nacho

$14.00

Half Little Piggy Nacho

$10.00

Full Mexican Shrimp Nacho

$14.00

Half Mexican Shrimp Nacho

$10.00

Lrg Onion Straw

$8.00

Lrg Tater Tot

$8.00

Korean Meatballs

$12.00

Tossed in our Korean BBQ sauce and served with a side of Asian slaw.

Double Dip

$10.00

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Toasted 9 grain wheat bread piled high with mixed greens, fresh tomato, smoked bacon, herbed mayo, sliced avocado and crispy onion straws.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced slowed cooked roast beef piled high on crispy French bread with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese and a bit of our horsey sauce for good measure. Half $6.5 Full $11.5

Half French Dip

$10.00

Thinly sliced slowed cooked roast beef piled high on crispy French bread with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese and a bit of our horsey sauce for good measurel

New York Reuben

$13.00

Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10

Half NY Reuben

$9.00

Traditional preparation.

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens and tomatoes. Served on three-cheese focaccia with pesto mayo.

Gyro

$12.00

Traditional Greek gyro with onion, tomato and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Ranch Fritter Wrap

$11.00

Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.

Bronco Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Club

$12.00

Boneless breast of chicken, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. $9 Make it buffalo & bleu cheese style. $10

Buffalo & Bleu Cheese Club

$13.00

Buffalo spiced fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Southern Club

$12.00

Spicy breaded chicken breast, pickle slices, and spicy ranch.

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Stacker

$11.00

It’s Back. Slow roasted pot roast stacked high on toasted Texas Toast with our smashed potatoes and house made beef gravy. Topped with crispy onion straws.

BBQ Pork

$12.00

Tender BBQ pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun

CA Wrap

$9.00

Salads

Uptown Salad

$16.00

Baby Kale and Romaine lettuce mixed with edamame, sunflower seeds, shredded broccoli, cauliflower hearts, golden beets, carrots tossed in our lemon poppyseed dressing and topped with fresh grilled salmon.

BLT Salad

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy fried chicken pieces. Served with dressing of your choice.

Half BLT Salad

$12.00

South Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with southern fried boneless white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, corn, carrots, tomatoes, and red cabbage.

Half South Salad

$11.00

Banker Salad

$17.50

Steak grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions then sprinkled with diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce, finished with broccoli croutons.

SW Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.

Half SW Salad

$12.00

Pecan Chicken

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, pecans and sun-dried cranberries. $10 Substitute grilled salmon $3

Half Pecan Chx Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette and topped with grilled shrimp, diced avocados, and black bean and corn salsa. Garnished with cucumber, Cojita cheese, and cilantro.

Half Shrimp Avo Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Half Chef Salad

$12.00

Small Best Salad

$5.00

Large Best Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons.

Mix Green Salad

$7.00

Ham Sandwich w/ Soup or Salad

$10.00

Grilled Cheese w Soup or Salad

$10.00

Soup w Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chix Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Salmon Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Burgers

American Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.

Dare Ya

$13.00

Topped with bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack and jalapenos on the side

Kalamazoo Best Burger

$12.50

Topped with Vermont white cheddar and housemade Bacon jam and garlic aioli.

Double Double

$14.00

Spinach & Feta Burger

$11.00

No cow here. We take fresh spinach and feta cheese and make the best veggie burger ever. Choose grilled or flash fried. Served with pesto mayo and a side of fresh diced tomato and red onions.

Georgia Max

$14.00

Topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cajun mayo and crisp onion straws.

B.E.C. Burger

$13.00

Cooked to order hamburger with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and an over-easy egg.

Blk N Bleu

$13.00

Tacos

Quesadilla

$12.00

Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or cheese and pico de gallo. Grilled and served with salsa and sour cream.

Entrees

Mango Chicken

$16.00

Fresh chicken tossed in seasoned flour, flash fried and sauteed with our house made coconut curry sauce and mango pieces. Topped off with a sprinkle of golden raisins and scallions. Served over a mound of cilantro-lime rice and a soft pita.

Bell's Battered Cod

$16.00

Tim’s favorite. Fresh cod dipped in our Bell’s Amber beer batter. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Bell's Battered Shrimp

$16.00

Eight shrimp dipped in our housemade Bell’s batter, fried to a golden brown. Served with french fries, and coleslaw.

Pad Thai

$13.50

Asian rice noodles tossed with carrots, bean sprouts, red pepper, chopped garlic, egg and our house-made pad thai sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro and chopped nuts. Served with fresh limes and chop sticks.

Lake Perch

$16.00

Hand-breaded lake perch. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Pot Roast

$14.00

Just like mom makes. Tender pot roast served with smashed potatoes, fresh vegetable, house made beef gravy and Texas toast.

Homemade Chicken Finger Platter

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.

Pig Mac

$17.00

Fried Chicken Mac

$16.00

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Mac

$16.00

Korean Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side ceasar salad

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.00

Side Wild Rice

$2.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Lg Side Queso

$3.00

Lg Side Guac

$4.00

Sml Side Guac

$2.00

Sml Side Queso

$2.00

Desserts

THE Bombshell

$6.00

Mackinaw Fudge ice cream rolled in crushed oreo cookies and covered in dipping chocolate. Crazy good! $5

Mile High Mint Mud pie

$6.00

Oreo crust and mint chip ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce. $5

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

A perfect pairing of chocolate and peanut butter. $5

Eli’s NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Your Choice of strawberry or caramel topping. $5

Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Snickerdüdêl

$6.00

The Big Finish

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Pep Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids PBJ

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

GD Starters

Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crab Rangoons

$10.00

Cream cheese and crab fried in a wonton wrap

Corn Dogs

$10.00

Full Nachos

$13.00

Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.

Korean Meatballs

$12.00

Tossed in our Korean BBQ sauce and served with a side of Asian slaw.

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Spicy buffalo chicken simmered with a mix of three creamy cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips for dipping.

Chix Bites

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Double Dip

$10.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried crispy and tossed with hickory bacon and a balsamic drizzle.

GD Salads

Pecan Chicken

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, pecans and sun-dried cranberries. $10 Substitute grilled salmon $3

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

SW Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.

GD Sandwiches

The Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Club

$12.00

Boneless breast of chicken, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. $9 Make it buffalo & bleu cheese style. $10

Ranch Fritter Wrap

$11.00

Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gyro

$12.00

Traditional Greek gyro with onion, tomato and a side of tzatziki sauce.

New York Reuben

$13.00

Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10

American Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.

Double Double

$14.00

Dare Ya

$13.00

Topped with bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack and jalapenos on the side

Kalamazoo Best Burger

$12.50

Topped with Vermont white cheddar and housemade Bacon jam and garlic aioli.

GD Entrees

Pig Mac

$17.00

Lake Perch

$16.00

Hand-breaded lake perch. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

GameDay Specials

$4 Long Island

$4.00

Labatt

$3.75

green tea shot

$3.50

Fireball

$3.50

RH Punch

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Alaskan Amber

$4.75

Entrees

Tuscan Chicken

$18.95

Prime Rib

$22.90

Four Cheese Pasta

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

