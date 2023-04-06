Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Valley Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

100 West Portland Street

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Chai

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso Double

$3.25

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato Traditional

$4.50

Americano

$3.50+

Chai

$5.00+

Daily Brew

$3.00+

Café au lait

$3.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Tea

Green Iced Tea

$3.75+

Black Mango Iced Tea

$3.75+

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.75

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Pressed Juice

$7.50

Pressed Juice Shot

$4.50

Vive Shot

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Mad Tasty CBD Water

$6.25

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00

Celsius

$4.00

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Lemonade

$4.75

Sandwiches

Ham & Apple

$9.75

Pasture raised ham, sliced apple, cheddar, mayo, apple butter, on Nobel bread.

Turkey ABLT

$10.25

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado cream, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo on Nobel bread.

Veggie

$9.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Poached egg, ham, cheddar on English Muffin.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Poached egg, bacon, cheddar on English Muffin.

Vegeterian Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Poached egg, cheddar, tomato, avocado on English Muffin.

Turkey Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Poached egg, turkey, cheddar on English Muffin.

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.25

Pastries

Cheese Danish Croissant

$5.25

Rich indulgent sweetened cream cheese filling inside a classic all-butter croissant. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Premium imported Belgian dark chocolate inside handcrafted all-butter croissant, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.

Cinnamon Roll Croissant

$5.25

A rich brioche dough, layered with butter and cinnamon sugar and topped with frosting and cinnamon drizzle. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.

Vegan Blueberry Croissant

$5.25

Filled with a blueberry compote and wrapped in a thin layer of blueberry dough, enjoy a bright fresh treat crafted with Vegan Butter (Avocado Oil, Palm Oil, and Soy Lectin) and almond milk. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almond).

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Toast Bagels

Toast

$3.00

Bagel

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.00

Cookies

Cookies

$3.75

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Gelato

Vanilla Bean Gelato (Vegan)

$3.90

Sea Salt Vanilla & Honeycomb Gelato

$3.90

Belgian Dark Chocolate

$3.90
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Valley Coffee Co. serves up a dose of local love with “Arizona grown” cold brew, craft brews, wine on tap, and quick on-the-go bites.

Location

100 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
