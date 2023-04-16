A map showing the location of Vegan Now 2 Go 1536 E 75th StView gallery

Vegan Now 2 Go 1536 E 75th St

review star

No reviews yet

1536 E 75th St

Chicago, IL 60619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


KK's Panini

Caprese

$8.99

All Veggie

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Spicy Panini

$8.99

The Matrix

$8.99

Build Your own

$8.99

Panini Side

$2.00

Hot Bar

Hot Bar Food

$10.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

Corn bread muffin

$1.50

Sm Salad Dressing

$2.00

Sm BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Cakes

$5.99

Pies

$5.99

Cookies

$4.99

Grill

Extraordinary Burger

$15.00

Gyro

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Tacos

$10.00

DrumSticks

$10.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Jerk Nachos

$12.00

Soups

8oz

$4.00

12oz

$6.00

Pizza

12"

$17.00

18"

$32.00

Flat Bread

$5.99

Drinks

Joes Tea

$3.50

Spring Water

$2.99

Alkaline

$3.00

Ginger Drinks

$2.99

Milk Shakes

Strawberry

$8.00

Oreo

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Children's Menu

5 Chicken nuggets

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mini Nachos

$6.00

Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1536 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Medley Grill & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
8340 S. Stony Island Chicago, IL 60617
View restaurantnext
Seashell Restaurants - 79th & Lawrence
orange starNo Reviews
601 East 79th St Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Jackson Park Yacht Club - 6400 South Promontory Dr
orange starNo Reviews
6400 South Promontory Drive Chicago, IL 60649
View restaurantnext
Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
orange starNo Reviews
2014 E 87th Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Reggio's Pizza
orange star2.0 • 31
8548 S. Cottage Grove Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
orange starNo Reviews
201-209 East 75th St. Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston