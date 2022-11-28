Restaurant header imageView gallery

Venditori's Italian Restaurant

2575 Hilton Garden Dr

Auburn, AL 36830

Order Again

Appetizers

Artichoke Hearts*

$7.95

Freshly breaded and fried, served with garlic butter and Parmesan

Calamari di Fritto*

$16.95

Breaded, fried crispy, served with marinara

Combo Appetizer

$9.95

Combination of Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Ravioli and Zucchini

Fried Ravioli*

$8.95

Ricotta filled, served with marinara

Fried Zucchini*

$7.95

Hand cut fresh, served with marinara

Meatballs Formaggio*

$9.50

Three large Meatballs and ricotta cheese, baked with meat sauce topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with 3 dry rolls.

Mozzarella di Fritto*

$8.95

Freshly cut cheese sticks with marinara

Mushrooms Ripieno*

$8.95

Sausage and herb stuffed, baked

Pasta e Fagioli (Soup)

$6.95

Italian pasta, bean and beef soup

Scampi Appetizer*

$9.95

Garlic butter shrimp, sautéed with scampi spices.

Salad/Rolls

Salad-A la Cart*

$8.95

Signature large house Salad, served with garlic rolls.

Rolls TOGO

$2.00+

Italian Combos

Roman

$22.95

Combination of Lasagna, Manicotti, and Ravioli baked with meat sauce.

Parma

$21.95

Choose any two- Chicken, Veal, Eggplant or Italian sausage Parmesan.

Venetian

$23.95

Chicken, Veal, and Snapper sautéed in our Francese sauce.

Seafood

Crawfish Julienne

$19.95+

Crawfish with mushrooms in a spicy cream sauce served over pasta.

Seafood Cannelloni

$20.95+

Tube noodles filled with lobster, shrimp and scallops and ricotta, baked in a Rosatello cream sauce.

Red Snapper Francese

$24.95+

Lightly floured, egg dipped, sautéed to a golden brown in a lemon, butter and wine sauce.

Shrimp Francese

$20.95+

Butterfly shrimp, lightly flowered, egg dip sautéed and lemoned, butter and wine sauce.

Scampi al Forno

$20.95+

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and spicy-spices, served over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp fra Diavlo

$20.95+

Shrimp sautéed with marinara and spice served over pasta.

Shrimp and Scallops

$24.95+

Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce and served over pasta

Crostaceo di Mare

$29.95+

Scallops, shrimp and chopped clams sautéed with crushed red pepper in a red or clear white sauce served over pasta.

Cioppino

$34.95

An Italian American fisherman's stew. Steamed clams, shrimp, crab claws, muscles, scallops and red snapper simmered in a spicy red tomato and garlic sauce, served over linguine noodles. You won't believe it!

Desserts

Cannoli Siciliana

$5.95

Pastry filled with whipped sweeten ricotta and chocolate bits also available to add a chocolate cannoli

Cappuccino Venditori's

$3.95

Our blend of coffee, hot chocolate, and whipped cream, topped with chocolate chips.

Cheese Cake "New York Style"

$7.95

Baked in the traditional cream cheese style can add strawberries or chocolate.

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.95

A chocolate lovers dream and big enough for two! Five layers of chocolate cake and chocolate icing.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.95

Creamy layers of white and dark chocolate.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

Lemon-infused sponge cake with Mascarpone icing

Panna Cotta

$7.95

Rich and creamy Vanilla-flavored custard style dessert.

Risotta Crema

$4.95

Creamy Italian rice pudding topped with cinnamon and whipped cream. Gluten-free!

Spumoni

$4.95

Fresh-dipped blend of chocolate, pistachio, and old world fruit and nut ice cream.

Superman Ice cream

$2.50

Tiramisu

$6.95

The ultimate in desserts! Creamy Italian dessert with Ladyfingers, Cappuccino, and Chocolate flavoring.

Bday Ice Cream

Misc Adds* TOGO

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Meat sauce

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Extra Salad dressing

$1.00

Water

Water

Tea/Milk

Sweet Tea

$2.95+

UnSwt Tea

$2.95+

Milk

$2.95+

Hot Bevs

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

BTL Water

San Pellegrino

$2.75+

Aqua Panna

$2.75+

Sodas (ToGo)

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea/Milk (ToGo)

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

UnSwt Tea

$2.75+

Milk

$2.75+

BTL Water (ToGo)

San Pellegrino

$2.95+

Aqua Panna

$2.95+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned, sit-down Italian restaurant, since 1993. Old-school Italian dishes from Spaghetti and Lasagna to chicken, Veal and Seafood dishes and all sauces made in-house. Family-style salad and garlic rolls are our house signature.

Website

Location

2575 Hilton Garden Dr, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

