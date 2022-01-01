Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

360 Exchange St #102

Concord, NC 28027

Fried Chicken Sammy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken & Waffles

Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Sundrop

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Fixin' To

Potlikker Dip

$10.00

cheesy collard dip, baked cheese crust, toasted ciabatta

Sausage Balls

$10.00

local country sausage, house biscuit mix, cheddar, hot honey

Fried Pickles

$9.00

house pickles, hand-breaded, farmhouse ranch

Front Porch Picnic

$15.00

pimento cheese, chicken salad, toasted ciabatta, country ham, honeycomb, cucumber salad

Pimento Toast

$8.00

toasted ciabatta bites, country ham, bacon jam, cherry tomatoes

Crispy Shrimp

$11.00

six crispy shrimp (or grilled), hot honey

Extra Ciabatta

$2.50

Fancy Seeing You Here

Apple Praline Salad

$12.00

spinach, praline, bleu cheese crumbles, honey & black pepper apples, apple vinaigrette

Corner Cobb

$12.00

mixed greens, bacon, eggs, cheddar, pickled red onion, corn, cherry tomato, cucumber

The Garden

$9.00

mixed greens, cucumber, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, cherry tomato

Sammies

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.00

southern fried breast, mixed greens, house pickles, dukes, brioche

The BLT

$13.00

bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, dukes, sourdough

The Brasstown Burger

$16.00

bacon, american cheese, greens, tomato, pickled red onions, dukes, brioche

Chicken Salad Sammy

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, bacon, ciabatta

Triple Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

pimento, american, parm, sourdough

That's Good Eating

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

fried OR grilled breast, white pepper gravy, choice of side

Shrimp

$19.00

8 pc country fried OR blackened grilled, house tartar & cocktail, choice of side

Catfish

$18.00

pan seared blackened OR fried, house tarter, choice of side

Brasstown Meatloaf

$18.00

house made meatloaf, choice of side

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

andouille sausage, cream, roasted peppers, scallions

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

hand breaded breast, waffle, bacon, maple, butter

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.50

cajun dusted

Baked Mac

$6.00

browned cheddar, parm

Broccoli Caesar

$5.00

bacon, corn, parm

Country Grits

$5.00

cheddar, scallions

Red Potato Salad

$5.00

eggs, dukes, mustard, celery, red onion

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

corn, tomato, broccoli, carrots

Roasted Potatoes

$5.50

parm, scallions, herbs

Collards

$5.00

bacon, onion, southern style

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

topped w. parm, served w. fries or choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

served w. fries or choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served w. fries or choice of side

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

served w. fries or choice of side

Sweet Tooth

The Cobbler

$7.00

scratch made seasonal selection

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!

