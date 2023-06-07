Main picView gallery

Vivace Italian Restaurant & Bar

9763 West Broward Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD

Appetizers

Garlic Foccacia Knots

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Rocco's Chicken Wings

$17.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Gio's Meatballs

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Foie Gras Crostini

$28.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Prosciutto E Melone

$17.00

Florida Lobster & Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$24.00

Italian Antipasto

$26.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Polenta Fries

$14.00

Arancini

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Beet & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Belgian Endive Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Italian Chopped Salad

$18.00

Side Caeser Salad

$8.00

Side Garden Salad

$8.00

greek salad

$14.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Tomato & Basil

$17.00

Penne A La Vodka

$22.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.00

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Spaghetti Alla Toscana

$24.00

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Lasagna

$24.00

Orecchiette

$24.00

Fresh Seafood

Vongole

$29.00Out of stock

Scampi

$31.00

Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$31.00

Fra Diavolo

$31.00

Shrimp A La Vodka

$31.00

Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

Meditterranean Branzino

$37.00

Chicken

Chicken Calabrese

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Chicken Picatta

$29.00

Chicken Romano

$32.00

Chicken Scapriello

$29.00

veal marsala

$32.00

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Veal Parmesean

$32.00

Veal Picatta

$32.00

Veal Romano

$32.00

Vegetarian Classics

Eggplant Parmesan

$23.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Gnocci Alfredo

$23.00

Rigatoni Aglio E Olio

$25.00

Meat Entrees

16 oz Parmesan Bone In Veal Chop

$56.00

16 oz Milanese Bone In Veal Chop

$56.00

16 oz Marsala Bone In Veal Chop

$56.00

Grilled NY Steak

$38.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Chef Vito's Award Winning Surf N' Turf

$48.00

Side Dishes

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Broccoli Rapini

$8.00

Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Stmd Broccoli

$8.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$8.00

Side Stmd Spinach

$8.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Roasted Potato

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries (3)

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti with Butter & Parm

$7.99

Kids Penne with Tomato Sauce

$7.99

8" Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chix (2) & Steamed Broccoli

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$7.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Side Orders

Side Vegetables

Side Cheese

Side Sauce

Side Pasta with Tomato

$9.00

Side Pasta with Alfredo

$12.00

Side Pasta with Pesto

$11.00

One Meatball

$3.50

Dressings

$1.00

Side Protein

Dolci

Homemade Tiramisu

$11.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Mixed Berry Panna Cotta

$9.00

Homemade Zeppole

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Dessert Calzone

$16.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Bomboloni

$12.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$8.00

Gellato

Calzone

Medium Calzone

$23.00

Large Calzone

$26.00

Stromboli

Medium Stromboli

$23.00

Large Stromboli

$26.00

Panini

Caprese Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Hoagie

Classic Italian Hoagie

$16.00Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie

$16.00Out of stock

Pamesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$16.00Out of stock

NA DRINKS

Soft Drink

Pellegrino

$6.00

Fiji Water

$6.00

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Decaf. Espresso

$5.00

Decaf. Macchiato

$6.00

Decaf. Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf. Double Espresso

$8.00

American Coffee

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Pizza

Pizza One Slice

One Slice Cheese

$4.00

One Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Cauliflower Margarita Pizza

$26.00

Cauliflower Americano

$27.00

Cauliflower "Pittsburgh Style" White Pie

$27.00

Cauliflower Carne

$29.00

Cauliflower Vegetarian

$29.00

Cauliflower Caprese

$29.00

Cauliflower Prosciutio & Arugula

$31.00

Cauliflower Diavolo

$31.00

Cauliflower Supremo

$29.00

Cauliflower Santina

$31.00

Cauliflower Tartufo

$32.00

Medium Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Medium Margarita Pizza

$23.00

Medium Americano

$24.00

Medium "Pittsburgh Style" White Pie

$24.00

Medium Carne

$26.00

Medium Vegetarian

$26.00

Medium Caprese

$26.00

Medium Prosciutio & Arugula

$28.00

Medium Diavolo

$28.00

Medium Supremo

$26.00

Medium Santina

$28.00

Medium Tartufo

$29.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Large Margarita Pizza

$26.00

Large Americano

$27.00

Large "Pittsburgh Style" White Pie

$27.00

Large Carne

$29.00

Large Vegetarian

$29.00

Large Caprese

$29.00

Large Prosciutto & Arugula

$31.00

Large Diavolo

$31.00

Large Supremo

$29.00

Large Santina

$31.00

Large Tartufo

$32.00

**THURSDAY ***LARGE CHEESE

$9.99

Extra Large Pizza

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Extra Large Margarita Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Americano

$27.00

Extra Large "Pittsburgh Style" White Pie

$27.00

Extra Large Carne

$29.00

Extra Large Vegetarian

$29.00

Extra Large Caprese

$29.00

Extra Large Prosciutio & Arugula

$31.00

Extra Large Diavolo

$31.00

Extra Large Supremo

$29.00

Extra Large Santina

$31.00

Extra Large Tartufo

$32.00

Lunch

Lunch Pasta Specials

Penne A La Vodka LSP

$14.99

Spaghetti Meatballs (2) LSP

$14.99

Spaghetti Pesto LSP

$14.99

Fettuccini Parmesan Cream LSP

$14.99

Rigatoni Bolognese LSP

$14.99

Lasagna LSP

$14.99

Cheese Ravioli LSP

$14.99

Aglio Olio Pepperoncino LSP

$14.99

Baked Ziti LSP

$14.99

Lunch Entree Specials

Chicken Parm LSP

$14.99

Eggplant Parm LSP

$14.99

Lunch Pizza Slice Specials

2 Cheese Slices Combo

$9.99

2 Pepperoni Slice Combo

$9.99

1 Cheese Slice, 1 Pepperoni Slice Combo

$9.99

1 Slice, Side Salad, & Drink

$9.99

1 Slice, Cup of Soup, & Drink

$9.99

1 Slice, Side Salad, Soup, & Drink

$10.99

Catering 8-10

Catering 8-10 Appetizer

Arancini Sm Catering (12 pcs)

$60.00

Meatballs Sm Catering (20 pcs)

$60.00

Polenta Fries Sm Catering (25 pcs)

$60.00

Fried Calamari Sm Catering (8-12)

$75.00

Bruschetta Round Tray (8-12)

$50.00

Stromboli Pinwheel Tray (8-12)

$40.00

Chicken Wings (30 pcs)

$50.00

Chicken Wings (50 pcs)

$80.00

Chicken Wings (75 pcs)

$100.00

Catering 8-10 Salads

Caesar Salad (8-10)

$40.00

Garden Salad (8-10)

$40.00

Italian Chopped (8-10)

$60.00

Greek Salad (8-10)

$45.00

Caprese (8-10)

$60.00

Beet & Arugula Salad (8-10)

$45.00

Add Chicken on Salad (8-10)

$25.00

Catering 8-10 Pastas

Chicken Calabrese (8-10)

$75.00

Ravioli with Tomato Sauce (8-10)

$60.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto (8-10)

$75.00

Gnocchi (8-10)

$65.00

Lasagna (8-10)

$65.00

Rigatoni Bolognese (8-10)

$65.00

Fettuccini Alfredo (8-10)

$60.00

Spaghetti Tomato & Basil (8-10)

$50.00

Baked Ziti (8-10)

$60.00

Penne A La Vodka (8-10)

$60.00

Mac n Cheese (8-10)

$50.00

Add Chicken on Pasta (8-10)

$25.00

Parmesan Risotto (8-10)

$60.00

Catering 8-10 Entree

Chicken Parmesan (8-10)

$75.00

Chicken Romano (8-10)

$75.00

Chicken Piccata (8-10)

$75.00

Eggplant Parmesan (8-10)

$60.00

Veal Parmesan (8-10)

$80.00

Veal Picatta (8-10)

$80.00

Salmon (8-10)

$110.00

Branzino (8-10)

$120.00

Veal Marsala (8-10)

$80.00

Chicken Marsala (8-10)

$75.00

Chicken Nuggets (8-10)

$75.00

Catering 8-10 Dolce

Tiramisu (8-10)

$60.00

Zeppole (8-10)

$40.00

Cannoli (10 pcs)

$50.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (12 pcs)

$35.00

Mini Cannoli (20 pcs)

$60.00

Catering 8-10 Sides

Side Vegetables 8-10

$60.00

Side Potato Wedges 8-10

$60.00

Catering 16-20

Catering 16-20 Appetizer

Garlic Knots (12)

$12.00

Arancini Lg Catering (12 pcs)

$110.00

Meatballs Lg Catering (20 pcs)

$110.00

Polenta Fries Lg Catering (25 pcs)

$110.00

Stromboli Pinwheel Tray (16-20)

$80.00

Catering 16-20 Salads

Caesar Salad (16-20)

$80.00

Garden Salad (16-20)

$80.00

Italian Chopped (16-20)

$115.00

Greek Salad (16-20)

$90.00

Caprese (16-20)

$115.00

Beet & Arugula Salad (16-20)

$90.00

Add Chicken on Salad (16-20)

$50.00

Catering 16-20 Pastas

Lasagna (16-20)

$125.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto (16-20)

$145.00

Fettuccini Alfredo (16-20)

$115.00

Gnocchi (16-20)

$125.00

Rigatoni Bolognese (16-20)

$125.00

Ravioli with Tomato Sauce (16-20)

$115.00

Chicken Calabrese (16-20)

$145.00

Spaghetti Tomato & Basil (16-20)

$95.00

Penne A La Vodka (16-20)

$115.00

Mac n Cheese (16-20)

$95.00

Baked Ziti (16-20)

$115.00

Add Chicken on Pasta (16-20)

$50.00

Parmesan Risotto (16-20)

$115.00

Catering 16-20 Entree

Eggplant Parmesan (16-20)

$115.00

Chicken Romano (16-20)

$145.00

Chicken Parmesan (16-20)

$145.00

Chicken Piccata (16-20)

$145.00

Chicken Marsala (16-20)

$145.00

Veal Picatta (16-20)

$155.00

Veal Marsala (16-20)

$155.00

Veal Parmesan (16-20)

$155.00

Salmon (16-20)

$215.00

Chicken Nuggets (16-20)

$130.00

Catering 16-20 Dolce

Large Tiramisu Tray 16-20

$120.00

Large Zeppole Tray 16-20

$80.00

Large Cannoli Tray (20 pcs)

$100.00

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray (24 pcs)

$65.00

Large Mini Cannoli Tray (40 pcs)

$120.00

Catering 16-20 Sides

Side Vegetables 16-20

$115.00

Side Potato Wedges 16-20

$115.00

Catering Drinks & Utensils

Catering Beverages

2 Liter Coke CAT

$8.00

2 Liter Diet Coke CAT

$8.00

2 Liter Sprite CAT

$8.00

20oz Coke CAT

$5.00

20oz Diet Coke CAT

$5.00

20oz Sprite CAT

$5.00

1gl Tea

$8.00

Catering Utensils

Utensils

$0.25

Chafer Dish & Sternos

$15.00

Retail

Vivace Retail Oil & Vin

PL Balsamic

$15.00

PL Oil & Vinegar Set

$30.00

PL Olive Oil

$20.00

Vivace Retail Cookies

PL Sugar Cookies

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Vivace Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef driven, family owned Italian restaurant with full liquor bar, featuring wines from around the globe, craft beers, and local produce, matched with the lost art and technique of "from scratch cooking", hand tossed pizzas, and true hospitable service.

Location

9763 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33324

Directions

