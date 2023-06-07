Vivace Italian Restaurant & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chef driven, family owned Italian restaurant with full liquor bar, featuring wines from around the globe, craft beers, and local produce, matched with the lost art and technique of "from scratch cooking", hand tossed pizzas, and true hospitable service.
Location
9763 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33324
