Walt's Wharf

review star

No reviews yet

201 Main St

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beach Friendly Food Items

Mahi Tacos

$19.00

w/ corn torillas, cabbage, chili lime crema , pico de gallo, rice, black beans cotija

Walts steakhouse burger

$19.00

w/ angus chuck & brisket blend, iceberg, tillamook chedder cheese, vine ripe tomatoe, red onion, walts spread on a brioche bun

Oak Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

w/ arugala, dried tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onion, garlic aioli, on a brioche

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

w/ iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, tartar sauce, on a brioch bun

Fish and Chips

$20.00

w/beer battered cod, coleslaw, house fries, tartar sauce

Draft Beers

Salty Crew Blonde

$8.00

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Beachwood James Brown

$8.00

Relax Hazy

$8.00

Stereo IPA

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$8.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Beachwood Citraholic

$8.00

Beachwood Hyabusa

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bottle Logic 714 Blonde

$8.00

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning IPA

$8.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Chimay Blue

$13.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown

$7.00

Common Space Hazy

$9.00

Common Space Pale

$8.00

Common Space Yay IPA

$8.00

Common Space Sour

$9.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hacker Pschorr

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Julian Hard Cider

$6.00

June Shine

$7.00

Kern River Double IPA

$9.00

MadeWest Pale

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modern Times Dungeon Map

$7.00

Modern Times Stout

$8.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber

$8.00

Pizza Port Swami

$8.00

Smog City Porter

$7.00

Smog City Squirrel Amber

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Kaliber N/A

$5.00

00 Heineken N/A

$6.00

Odouls N/A

$5.00

Soups and Salads

Cup Chowder

$7.00

w/ oyster crackers

Bowl Chowder

$10.00

w/ oyster crackers

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

w/ oyster crackers

Bowl Soup of the Day

$10.00

w/ oyster crackers

House Salad

$5.00

Walt's Salad

$15.00

W/ house greens, candied pecans, golden raisens, gorganzola, red onion, dijon viaigrette

Caesar salad

$13.00

w/ romaine creamer ceaser dressing, sourdough croutons, parmesean cheese

Johnnys salad

$15.00

w/ spinach, arugula, apple, pecans, dried cherries, manchego, red onion, parsnips, balsamic vinaigrette

Babcock salad

$16.00

w/ house greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onions, avacado, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge

$15.00

w/ icberg, heirloom. tomatoes, scallionms, bacon, blu cheese, and blue cheese dressing

Half Walt's Salad

$7.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Half Johnnys Salad

$7.00

Half Babcock Salad

$7.00

Half Wedge

$8.00

Specialties

Fried Shrimp & Chips

$26.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

w/beer battered cod, coleslaw, house fries, tartar sauce

Mahi Tacos

$19.00

w/ corn torillas, cabbage, chili lime crema , pico de gallo, rice, black beans cotija

Salmon Tacos

$21.00

w/ flour torillas, papaya salsa, beurre blanc rice and black beans

Blackened Catfish

$26.00

w/ cilantro cream, jalapeno polenta, roatsed pepitas, and green beans

Baked Snapper Casino

$26.00

w/ bacon, parmasean chees, jalapeno, garlic butter, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Carmelized king salmon

$36.00

w/ orange shoyu glaze, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemongrass beurre blanc, soy balsamic reduction

San Fran Cioppino

$42.00

w/ daily fish clams, mussles, lobster, shrimp, rich tomatoe stew, grilled sourdough

Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut

$39.00

w/ green beans, rice, mango, and avacado salsa, tangerine beurre blanc

Roasted half chicken

$24.00

From Our Grill

Mixed Seafood Grill

$60.00

w/ losbter tail, shrimp, clams, and crilled seasonal fish, walts rice, green beans, chimichurri and drawn butter

Grilled Lobster Tails

$50.00

w/ two main lobster tails, garlic ash potatos, and asparagus

Alaskan King Salmon

$36.00

w, walts rice, asparagus cucumber dill sauce and lemon

Idaho Trout Almondine

$26.00

walts rice , grean beans, lemon caper beurre blanc and toasted almonds

Pacific Ahi Tuna

$32.00

grilled rare w/ seasoned rice, greem beans and apple cilantro unagi glaze

Scallops

$39.00

w/ roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and balssamic glaze

Oak Grilled Albacore

$29.00

grilled rare w/ soba noodle salad, avocado, crispy onion, radish, and ponzu

14 oz ribeye

$48.00

w,/ choice of mashed potatoe or blue cheese croquette, asparagus and crispy onion

Grilled Halibut

$38.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$29.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$48.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving fresh, oak-grilled seafood for 50 years. If it's fresher, it's still swimming!

201 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740

