Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whole Hog Cafe Little Rock (Cantrell Rd.)

review star

No reviews yet

2516 Cantrell Road

LIttle Rock, AR 72202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.99
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.99
Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal

Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal

Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Plates & Combos

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Sliced Brisket Plate

Sliced Brisket Plate

$15.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Chopped Brisket Plate

$15.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Two-Meat Combo

Two-Meat Combo

$15.99

2 Meats + 2 Sides

Hog Platter

Hog Platter

$21.99

2 Meats + 3 Ribs + 2 Sides

Ultimate Platter

Ultimate Platter

$29.99

3 Meats + 4 Ribs + 3 Sides

Big Ole Meat Platter (No Sides)

$79.99

1 lb of Beef, 1 lb of Pork, 1 Slab of Ribs, 3 Sausage Links (Feeds 7-10)

Big Ole Meat Platter with Sides

$99.99

Big Ole Meat Platter + 4 Pints of Sides

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

$14.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

$19.49

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - Full Slab

Rib Plate - Full Slab

$32.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Ribs & Chicken

Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte

Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte

$9.99
Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte

Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte

$14.49
Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte

Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte

$27.99
1/2 Chicken - Alacarte

1/2 Chicken - Alacarte

$7.99Out of stock
Rib Plate - 4 Bones

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

$14.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

$19.49

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - Full Slab

Rib Plate - Full Slab

$32.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Salads

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with smoked chicken

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$8.49

Romaine, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black beans, corn, & crispy tortilla strips

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, red onions & cheddar jack

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

$6.99

Specialties

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato topped with butter, cheddar jack, sour cream & chives

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Chips with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos & choice of pork, chicken or turkey

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Mac & cheese topped with pork, chicken or turkey

Nachos (No Meat)

$7.99

Sides

Side Baked Beans

Side Baked Beans

$2.99
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$2.99
Side Cole Slaw

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Chips

$1.99

Extra Bun

$0.49

Extra Cheese

$0.49

Extra Sour Cream

$0.49

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Extra Dinner Roll

$0.49

Drinks & Desserts

Fountain Drink or Iced Tea

Fountain Drink or Iced Tea

$2.79

Kids' Drink

$1.99
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$2.49
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Kids' Menu

Kids' Meal

Kids' Meal

$6.99

Bulk Meats

Pulled Pork - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Pulled Pork - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Pulled Pork - 1 Lb

$14.99

Pulled Chicken - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Pulled Chicken - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Pulled Chicken - 1 Lb

$14.99

Sliced Brisket - 1/4 Lb

$6.00

Sliced Brisket - 1/2 Lb

$12.00

Sliced Brisket - 1 Lb

$23.99

Chopped Brisket - 1/4 Lb

$6.00

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 Lb

$12.00

Chopped Brisket - 1 Lb

$23.99

Smoked Sausage - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Smoked Sausage - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Smoked Sausage - 1 Lb

$14.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1 Lb

$14.99

Bulk Sides