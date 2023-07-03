- Home
- /
- Little Rock
- /
- Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (Cantrell Rd.)
Whole Hog Cafe Little Rock (Cantrell Rd.)
No reviews yet
2516 Cantrell Road
LIttle Rock, AR 72202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Plates & Combos
Pulled Pork Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Pulled Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Sliced Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Chopped Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Smoked Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Two-Meat Combo
2 Meats + 2 Sides
Hog Platter
2 Meats + 3 Ribs + 2 Sides
Ultimate Platter
3 Meats + 4 Ribs + 3 Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter (No Sides)
1 lb of Beef, 1 lb of Pork, 1 Slab of Ribs, 3 Sausage Links (Feeds 7-10)
Big Ole Meat Platter with Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter + 4 Pints of Sides
Rib Plate - 4 Bones
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - Full Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
1/2 Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Ribs & Chicken
Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte
Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte
Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte
1/2 Chicken - Alacarte
Rib Plate - 4 Bones
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - Full Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
1/2 Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice