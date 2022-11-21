Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi

No reviews yet

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150

Boise, ID 83705

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap
Big Blue Wrap
That One Asian Salad

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.00

Age Dashi

$12.00

Asian Chicken Wraps

$14.00

Boise Bombers-Bone In

$14.00

Boise Bombers-Boneless

$14.00

Buffalo Flower

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Edamame

$6.00

Japanese Tacos

$11.00

Quesadilla

$12.50

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Steamers

$16.00

Pretzel

$7.00

Tempura

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Box Charge

$0.50

Salad/Soup

Salmon Run Salad

$15.00

That One Asian Salad

$14.00

Czar

$10.00

Spinach Blue Bacon

$14.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Cup Daily Soup

$6.00

Bowl Daily Soup

$9.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Soup/Salad Combo

$10.00

Miso

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.00

Big Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Portobello Melt

$14.00

Anaheim Turkey

$14.00

Payette Club

$14.00

CBLT

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

SBLT

$15.00

The Omar

$12.00

Prime Rib Melt

$14.00

Burgers/Wraps/Tacos

Hickory

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Bola de Fuego

$16.00

The Burger

$13.00

Yardbird

$14.00

Prime Rib Philly

$14.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Big Blue Wrap

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Crab Cake Tacos

$13.00

Prime Rib Tacos

$14.00

Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Cedar Fired Salmon

$26.00

Pork Steak

$26.00

Philly Special/Soup Of The Day

$15.00

A La Carte

Personal Regular Fries

$5.00

Personal/Mix Fries

$5.00

Personal Sweet Potato

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Share Size Regular Fries

$8.00

Share/Mix Fries

$8.00

Share Size Sweet Potato

$8.00

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Squid Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Side/Rice

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

The Art of Sushi

Green Dragon

$20.00

The “Raw” Roll

$18.00

Rattlesnake

$20.00

Over the Rainbow

$18.00

Big Island

$18.00

Sancho

$19.00

Black and Tan

$18.00

Open Roll

$5.00

Chef's Roll

$16.00

Nautilus

$16.00

The Siren

$18.00

The Idamainer

$16.00

The Yoshi

$18.00

The Mariposa

$16.00

Maki/Veggie Rolls

Garden Snake

$11.00

Tempura Avocado

$8.00

Crunchy Hippie

$10.00

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Sake Roll

$10.00

California

$10.00

Philly

$10.00

Unagi Roll

$12.00

Gaijin

$11.00

Bangor

$11.00

Maui

$9.00

Sashimi

S/Hamachi

$3.50

S/Maguro

$4.50

S/ Shiro

$4.00

S/Sake

$3.00

S/Unagi

$4.00

Pepperfish

$16.00

Sashimi Sampler

$35.00

S/ Fresh Catch

$8.00

Nigiri

N/ Maguro

$9.00

N/ Hamachi

$7.00

N/ Unagi

$8.00

N/ Shiro

$8.00

Avo Nigiri

$5.00

N/ Sake

$6.00

N/ Ebi

$6.00

N/ Tobiko

$6.00

Kid's Food

Kid Burger

$7.00

Dino Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Chx Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

P B and J

$7.00

Kid Salmon

$7.00

Kid Cod

$7.00

Eric

$7.00

Ariel

$7.00

Sebastian

$7.00

Scuttle

$5.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Sides

Kid Fries

$2.00

Kid Sweet Fries

$2.00

Oranges & Grapes

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Carrots/Ranch

$2.00

Kid Salad

$2.00

Kid Soup

$2.00

Kid Chips

$2.00

Edamame

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
West meets East at Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi! We offer a full-service American style grill menu combined with the best sushi on the Bench.

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise, ID 83705

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

