Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
West meets East at Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi! We offer a full-service American style grill menu combined with the best sushi on the Bench.
Location
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise, ID 83705
