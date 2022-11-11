Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings.com

10210 Couloak Drive Suite F

Charlotte, NC 28216

Popular Items

10 PCS Wing Combo (Bone-In)
10PCS Bone-In Wings
20PCS Bone-In Wings

Wing Combos

6 PCS Wing Combo (Bone-In)

$11.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

8 PCS Wing Combo (Bone-In)

$13.49

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

10 PCS Wing Combo (Bone-In)

$14.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

15 PCS Wing Combo (Bone-In)

$23.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 2 DIPS, 2 DRINKS

6PCS Wing Combo (Boneless)

$9.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

8PCS Wing Combo (Boneless)

$11.09

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

10PCS Wing Combo (Boneless)

$12.49

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

15PCS Wing Combo (Boneless)

$19.69

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 2 DIPS, 2 DRINKS

6PCS Wing Combo (Half & Half)

$11.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

8PCS Wing Combo (Half & Half)

$13.49

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

10PCS Wing Combo (Half & Half)

$14.99

2 FLAVOURS, REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

15PCS Wing Combo (Half & Half)

$23.99

2 FLAVOURS, LRG FRIES, 2 DIPS, 2 DRINKS

Family Packs

30 PCS Family Pack (Bone-In) 1Lg Fry, 1Cel, 3dips

$36.99

3 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES, 1 CELERY,3 DIPS

40 PCS Family Pack (Bone-In) 1Lg Fry 2 Cel & 4 Dips

$49.99

4 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES. 1 CELERY, 4 DIPS

50 PCS Family Pack (Bone-In)

$62.99

5 FLAVOURS, 2 LRG FRIES. 1 CELERY, 4 DIPS

75 PCS Family Pack (Bone-In) 3Lg Fry,3 Cel, 6dips

$86.09

5 FLAVOURS, 3 LRG FRIES. 3 CELERY, 5 DIPS

100 PCS Family Pack (Bone-In) 6flavors, 4Lg Fry, 4Cel, & 8 Dips

$112.99

6 FLAVOURS, 4 LRG FRIES. 4 CELERY, 6 DIPS

30PCS Family Pack (Boneless)

$33.99

3 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES, 1 CELERY,3 DIPS

40PCS Family Pack (Boneless)

$44.09

4 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES, 1 CELERY,4 DIPS

50PCS Family Pack (Boneless)

$57.19

5 FLAVOURS, 2 LRG FRIES, 2 CELERY,4 DIPS

75PCS Family Pack (Boneless)

$80.99

5 FLAVOURS, 3 LRG FRIES, 3 CELERY,5 DIPS

100PCS Family Pack (Boneless) 6 Flavors ,4 Lg Fry, 4 Cel & 8 Dips

$102.49

6FLAVOURS, 4 LRG FRIES, 4 CELERY,8 DIPS

30PCS Family Packs (Half & Half)

$36.99

3 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES, 1 CELERY,3 DIPS

40PCS Family Packs (Half & Half)

$49.99

4 FLAVOURS, 1 LRG FRIES, 2 CELERY,4 DIPS

50PCS Family Packs (Half & Half)

$62.99

5 FLAVOURS, 2 LRG FRIES, 2 CELERY,4 DIPS

75PCS Family Packs (Half & Half)

$86.99

5 FLAVOURS, 3 LRG FRIES, 3 CELERY, 5 DIPS

100PCS Family Packs (Half & Half)

$112.99

6 FLAVOURS, 4 LRG FRIES, 4 CELERY,8 DIPS

Wings by the Piece

5PCS Boneless Wings

$4.99

1 FLAVOUR

10PCS Boneless Wings

$9.89

2 FLAVOURS

15PCS Boneless Wings

$14.79

2 FLAVOUR

20PCS Boneless Wings

$19.29

3 FLAVOURS

30PCS Boneless Wings

$28.98

3 FLAVOURS

50PCS Boneless Wings

$47.69

4 FLAVOURS

75PCS Boneless Wings

$68.98

5 FLAVOURS

100PCS Boneless Wings

$85.99

6 FLAVOURS

5PCS Bone-In Wings

$6.49

1 FLAVOURS

10PCS Bone-In Wings

$11.79

2 FLAVOUR

15PCS Bone-In Wings

$16.79

2 FLAVOUR

20PCS Bone-In Wings

$21.99

3 FLAVOURS

30PCS Bone-In Wings

$30.99

3 FLAVOURS

50PCS Bone-In Wings

$50.99

4 FLAVOURS

75PCS Bone-In Wings

$86.09

5 FLAVOURS

100PCS Bone-In Wings

$99.99

6 FLAVOURS

Combos

3PCS Tender Combo

$10.39

1 FLAVOUR-1 REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

5PCS Tender Combo

$12.09

1 FLAVOUR-1 REG FRIES, 1 DIP, 1 DRINK

8PCS Tender Combo

$21.39

2 FLAVOURS-1 LRG FRIES, 2 DIPS, 1 DRINK

15PCS Tender Combo

$33.99

2 FLAVOURS-1 LRG FRIES, 2 DIPS, 2 DRINKS

24PCS Tender Combo

$49.89

3 FLAVOURS -2 LRG FRIES, 3 DIPS,

By the Piece

4PCS Tenders

$7.89

1 FLAVOUR

7PCS Tenders

$12.29

2 FLAVOURS

15PCS Tenders

$25.69

2 FLAVOURS

20PCS Tenders

$32.89

3 FLAVOURS

30PCS Tenders

$48.19

3 FLAVOURS

Combos

CHEESE BURGER- 1 FRIES, 1 DRINK

$9.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER- 1 FRIES, 1 DRINK

$10.99

2 HOT DOG TRAY- 1 FRIES, 1 DRINK

$8.99

1 HOT DOG ONLY

$3.99

CHEESE BURGER ONLY

$5.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER ONLY

$7.99

Lunch Special

$12.60

Regular Sides

Regular SEASON FRIES

$2.59

Regular HOT RANCH FRIES

$4.99

Regular PARMESAN FRIES

$2.59

Regular LEMON FRIES

$2.59

Regular FRIED OKRA

$3.49

Regular CELERY

$1.99

Corn

$3.99

Seasoning

$0.75

Large Sides

Large SEASON FRIES

$3.99

Large HOT RANCH FRIES

$6.99

Large PARMESAN FRIES

$3.99

Large LEMON FRIES

$3.99

Large FRIED OKRA

$4.99

Large CELERY

$3.49

Large Corn

$4.99

Dips

RANCH

BLUE CHEESE

HONEY MUSTARD

Drinks

20 oz SOFT DRINK (One Size)

$2.59

BOTTLE DRINKS

$2.49

Can Drink

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

Potato Chips

Potato Chips Small

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Wings In The City! Try our flavors!

Website

Location

10210 Couloak Drive Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28216

Directions

