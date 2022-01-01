Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wokworks

review star

No reviews yet

8016 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19136

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Spicy Orange Chicken
Dry Pepper Steak

Rice Bowls

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Spicy Orange Chicken

Spicy Orange Chicken

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and spicy orange sauce -7/10 spicy-

Dry Pepper Steak

Dry Pepper Steak

$13.50

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and xo xian dry spice topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Chili Garlic Steak

Chili Garlic Steak

$13.50

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

wild-caught shrimp, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house honey garlic sauce -3/10 spicy-

General Tso’s Stir Fry

General Tso’s Stir Fry

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -1/10 spicy-

Noodle Bowls

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wild-caught shrimp, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Szechuan Lo Mein

$12.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, fresh lo mein noodle, and special chili oil sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -10/10 spicy-

Bam Bam Chicken

Bam Bam Chicken

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, thin hong kong noodles, and mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Dan Dan Lo Mein

Dan Dan Lo Mein

$11.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, lo mein noodle, and tahini dan dan sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Pad See Yew

Pad See Yew

$12.00

halal lemongrass chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and house blend of chili garlic and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -3/10 spicy-

Vegan & Gluten-Free Bowls

Tangy Orange Tofu

$11.00

tofu, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house sweet tangy orange sauce -0/10 spicy-

Spicy Garden Bowl

Spicy Garden Bowl

$10.00

turbo-charged all vegetable bowl in our house szechaun chili oil -9/10 spicy-

General Tso's Vegetables

General Tso's Vegetables

$10.00

white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables, sweet & spicy sauce (2/10 spicy)

Build Your Own

Build Your Own
build your own custom Wokworks bowl! choose your base, protein, sauce, and toppings
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.00

create your personalized wok bowl

Sides

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

$5.50

crispy brussels sprouts wok-seared in our house szechuan chili oil

Wok-Seared Broccoli

Wok-Seared Broccoli

$4.00

broccoli wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00

crispy vegetarian dumplings with our szechuan aioli dipping sauce

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

$4.00

fresh lo mein noodles in our housemade szechuan chili oil

Mixed Market Vegetables

Mixed Market Vegetables

$5.00

broccoli, bok choy, carrot, onion, red cabbage wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.50

crispy vegetable spring rolls with tangy orange dipping sauce

White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00

white jasmine rice

Crispy Wonton Chips

$3.00

our signature crispy wonton chips made fresh in-house with tangy orange dipping sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce - 8ML

Gluten Free Soy Sauce - 8ML
$0.25

$0.25
Kikkoman Soy Sauce - 6 ML

Kikkoman Soy Sauce - 6 ML
$0.25

$0.25

Kikkoman Soy Sauce - 6 ML

Red Vinegar Sauce

Red Vinegar Sauce
$0.25

$0.25

Red Vinegar Sauce

Hoisin Sauce

Hoisin Sauce
$0.25

$0.25

Hoisin Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce
$0.25

$0.25

Sriracha Sauce

Drinks

Water Bottle
$2.75

$2.75

Ginger Ale Can
$2.00

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can
$2.00

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wokworks is fresh, healthy, wok food based in Philadelphia. We specialize in custom southeast Asian rice, veggie, and noodle bowls operating both ghost kitchens and a fleet of food carts and trucks throughout the city and beyond. Wokworks offers a healthier alternative to standard "Takeout Chinese Food." The ancient wok cooking method fash sears ingredients and produces a unique smokey flavor while locking in nutrients and removing the need for excess oils or additives. Everything on the menu is fresh, made with clean ingredients, and 100% halal.

8016 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136

