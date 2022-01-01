Restaurant info

Wokworks is fresh, healthy, wok food based in Philadelphia. We specialize in custom southeast Asian rice, veggie, and noodle bowls operating both ghost kitchens and a fleet of food carts and trucks throughout the city and beyond. Wokworks offers a healthier alternative to standard "Takeout Chinese Food." The ancient wok cooking method fash sears ingredients and produces a unique smokey flavor while locking in nutrients and removing the need for excess oils or additives. Everything on the menu is fresh, made with clean ingredients, and 100% halal.

Website