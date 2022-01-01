- Home
- /
- Hallandale
- /
- Ramen
- /
- WoodOne Ramen
WoodOne Ramen
No reviews yet
800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Suite 21
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Katsu
Boneless chicken breasts are pounded thin, dredged in flour, egg and panko, then fried until golden brown for an irresistible crispy crust
Edamame
Edamame beans are whole, immature soybeans, sometimes referred to as vegetable-type soybeans.
Fried Squid
Ika Geso Age in Japanese, Crispy Deep Fried Squid tentacle is a simple deep fried squid dish popular in East Asia and South East Asian cuisine
Popcorn chicken
Popcorn chicken is a dish consisting of small, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that have been breaded and fried.
Pork Gyoza
Gyoza are deep fried Japanese dumplings which make perfect starters or nibbles. Filled with a savory mixture of ground pork and Japanese flavors.
Seaweed salad
Seaweed salad, or goma wakame in Japanese, is made with undaria pinnatifida, an edible seaweed used widely in Japanese cuisine.
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed dumplings often served at dim sum, filled with a shrimp on top of it.
Takoyaki
Takoyaki (たこ焼き or 蛸焼) or "octopus balls" is a ball-shaped Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter and cooked in a special molded pan. It is typically filled with minced or diced octopus.
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp tempura is raw shrimp dipped into Japanese panko and deep-fried in hot oil.
Tsukune w. jalapeno
Tsukune w/o jalapeno
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Chicken Paitan Ramen
The uniqueness of Chicken Paitan Ramen is the milky white broth (paitan broth) made from chicken bones and chicken. No pork product added. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Miso non-spicy Ramen
Miso ramen is a Japanese noodle soup flavored with a paste made from fermented soy beans paste. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Miso Spicy Ramen
Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Japanese Curry Ramen
Japanese Curry Ramen is a noodle dish made by either adding curry powder to a soup broth or by diluting curry sauce with soup broth. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Shoyu Ramen
‘Shoyu’ means soy sauce in Japanese. Shoyu Ramen simply refers to ramen served with a soy sauce-based broth that is usually in clear, brown color. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Vegan Ramen
Sapporo Miso Ramen
Sapporo miso is the vegan miso which contains no animal product. Sapporo ramen is a hearty Japanese noodle soup that features a rich broth seasoned with red miso, a paste made from fermented soybeans.
Creamy Vegetable Ramen
The vegan creamy veggie ramen is slow cooked from different types of vegetables and herbs.
Tomato Ramen
A vegan ramen with garden tomato flavor.
Rice Platter
Chicken Katsu Curry
Katsu curry is just a variation of Japanese curry with a chicken cutlet on top. Chicken Cutlet (Japanese version of chicken schnitzel) brings the Japanese curry up to the next level.
Chicken Teriyaki
Deep fired bite size chicken breast pan-fried with homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with small portion of pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Teriyaki Tofu
Pan-fried tofu with homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with small portion of pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Gyudon
Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce, and half-egg.
Unagi Donburi
Sweet caramelized homemade unagi sauce drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice, this Unadon (Eel Rice) will make any Japanese food enthusiasts mouth water. It comes with Tamago (Japanese omelet), pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Bubble Tea
Soda
Beer
Kawaba Sunrise
Kawaba snow
Kagua Blanc
Kagua Rouge
Kagua Saison
Ginga Kogen
Hitachino Classic
Hitachino Ginger
Hitachino Espresso
Hitachino XH
Hitachino White Ale
Hitachino Dai Dai
Asahi
Sapporo draft
Sapporo btl
Hitachino S
Sake
Hana Awaka Sparkling
Kinokuniya Bunzaemon Junmai 300ML
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Snow Beauty
Plum Sake
Lychee Sake
Hizo Otokoyama Junmai Ginjo 300ML
Sayuri Sake 300ML
Sayuri Sake 720ML
Ryo JGJ Sake
Nihonjin Wasuremono
Aladdin Junmai
Jelly Shot - Peach
Jelly Shot - Berry
Hot sake
Side order
Appetizers
Chicken Katsu
Boneless chicken breasts are pounded thin, dredged in flour, egg and panko, then fried until golden brown for an irresistible crispy crust
Edamame
Edamame beans are whole, immature soybeans, sometimes referred to as vegetable-type soybeans.
Fried Squid
Ika Geso Age in Japanese, Crispy Deep Fried Squid tentacle is a simple deep fried squid dish popular in East Asia and South East Asian cuisine
Popcorn chicken
Popcorn chicken is a dish consisting of small, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that have been breaded and fried.
Pork Gyoza
Gyoza are deep fried Japanese dumplings which make perfect starters or nibbles. Filled with a savory mixture of ground pork and Japanese flavors.
Seaweed salad
Seaweed salad, or goma wakame in Japanese, is made with undaria pinnatifida, an edible seaweed used widely in Japanese cuisine.
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed dumplings often served at dim sum, filled with a shrimp on top of it.
Takoyaki
Takoyaki (たこ焼き or 蛸焼) or "octopus balls" is a ball-shaped Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter and cooked in a special molded pan. It is typically filled with minced or diced octopus.
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp tempura is raw shrimp dipped into Japanese panko and deep-fried in hot oil.
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Chicken Paitan Ramen
The uniqueness of Chicken Paitan Ramen is the milky white broth (paitan broth) made from chicken bones and chicken. No pork product added. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Miso non-spicy Ramen
Miso ramen is a Japanese noodle soup flavored with a paste made from fermented soy beans paste. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Miso Spicy Ramen
Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Japanese Curry Ramen
Japanese Curry Ramen is a noodle dish made by either adding curry powder to a soup broth or by diluting curry sauce with soup broth. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Shoyu Ramen
‘Shoyu’ means soy sauce in Japanese. Shoyu Ramen simply refers to ramen served with a soy sauce-based broth that is usually in clear, brown color. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Vegan Ramen
Sapporo Miso Ramen
Sapporo miso is the vegan miso which contains no animal product. Sapporo ramen is a hearty Japanese noodle soup that features a rich broth seasoned with red miso, a paste made from fermented soybeans.
Creamy Vegetable Ramen
The vegan creamy veggie ramen is slow cooked from different types of vegetables and herbs.
Tomato Ramen
A vegan ramen with garden tomato flavor.
Rice Platter
Chicken Katsu Curry
Katsu curry is just a variation of Japanese curry with a chicken cutlet on top. Chicken Cutlet (Japanese version of chicken schnitzel) brings the Japanese curry up to the next level.
Chicken Teriyaki
Deep fired bite size chicken breast pan-fried with homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with small portion of pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Teriyaki Tofu
Pan-fried tofu with homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with small portion of pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Gyudon
Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce, and half-egg.
Unagi Donburi
Sweet caramelized homemade unagi sauce drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice, this Unadon (Eel Rice) will make any Japanese food enthusiasts mouth water. It comes with Tamago (Japanese omelet), pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Side order
Soda
Milk tea
Flavored ice tea
Sake
Hana Awaka Sparkling
Kinokuniya Bunzaemon Junmai 300ML
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Snow Beauty
Plum Sake
Lychee Sake
Hizo Otokoyama Junmai Ginjo 300ML
Sayuri Sake 300ML
Sayuri Sake 720ML
Ryo JGJ Sake
Nihonjin Wasuremono
Aladdin Junmai
Jelly Shot - Peach
Jelly Shot - Berry
Hot sake
Beer
Kawaba Sunrise
Kawaba snow
Kagua Blanc
Kagua Rouge
Kagua Saison
Ginga Kogen
Hitachino Classic
Hitachino Ginger
Hitachino Espresso
Hitachino XH
Hitachino White Ale
Hitachino Dai Dai
Asahi
Sapporo draft
Sapporo btl
Ramen
Rice Platter
Appetizers
Bubble Tea
Soda
Vegan Ramen
Side order
Egg Noodle
Vegan Noodle
Rice
Tonkatsu broth
Spicy Miso broth
Non-spicy miso broth
Japanese curry broth
Chicken paitan broth
Sapporo Miso broth
Creamy vegetable broth
Extra curry sauce
Kimchi
Extra chicken for teriyaki chicken
Extra tofu for teriyaki tofu
Extra teriyaki sauce
Rice Platter
Appetizers
Bubble Tea
Soda
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Suite 21, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009