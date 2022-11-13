Restaurant header imageView gallery

WRAPTITUDE: GOURMET WRAPS, BURGERS & BEERS

review star

No reviews yet

23210 Fm 3009

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CALI CLUB
Y'ALL AMERICAN
MAVERICK

BURGERS

BIG KAHUNA

$11.25

GOOSE

$11.25

GREEK PESTO

$11.00

HICKORY BBQ

$11.25

MAVERICK

$10.25

BACON, AVOCADO, MELTED SWISS, LETUCE & TOMATO

RATTLESNAKE

$11.50

Burger patty topped with 1 deep fried bacon wrapped jalapeno, melted pepperjack cheese and a toasted bun slathered w/ chipotle spread and lettuce.

Y'ALL AMERICAN

$10.00

WRAPS

BURGER WRAP

$11.25

JUICY BURGER, BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, FRIES & 46 SAUCE

ALAMO

$10.75

SANTA FE

$10.75

BBQ PORK WRAP

$10.75

CALI CLUB

$11.00

TUNA

$10.25

GREEK WRAP

$10.50

CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.25

CURRIED CHICKEN SALALD

$10.50

TACOS

HOLLYWOOD

$4.75

VIPER

$4.75

HOUSE TACOS

$3.95

THE ROOSTER

$4.75

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$5.25+

FIESTA

$5.50+

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

CRANBERRY APPLE PECAN

$5.50+

HOUSE SALAD

$2.75

APPS

FRIES

$3.00+

O'RINGS

$4.50+

LOADED FRIES

$5.00+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50+

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

BESOS CALIENTES

$2.75+

HUMMUS PLATTER

$8.50

KIDS

LIL'DOG BASKET

$6.50

SURF BURGER BASKET

$7.00

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$7.00

QUESADILLA

$5.50

SANDWICH

$5.50

SANDWICHES

BBQ PORK SANDO

$10.75

CORDON BLEU

$11.25

EL CUBANO

$11.25

BLT

$8.75

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

LEMON-LIME

$2.50

PROFESSOR CANE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

TEA

ICED TEA/SWEET

$2.25

ICED TEA/UNSWEET

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Legendary burgers & fries in a unique and relaxing hill country setting offering live music and a playground for the kiddos!

Location

23210 Fm 3009, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78266

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mattenga's Pizzeria - Schertz
orange star4.4 • 794
6044 FM 3009 Schertz, TX 78154
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Forum
orange starNo Reviews
15069 Interstate 35 Ste 202 Selma, TX 78154
View restaurantnext
Suchi-N-Gon
orange starNo Reviews
5535 North Loop 1604 East San Antonio, TX 78247
View restaurantnext
Sea Island - Forum
orange starNo Reviews
8223 Agora Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78154
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
7929 Pat Booker Rd Live Oak, TX 78233
View restaurantnext
Milt's Pit BBQ
orange star4.2 • 491
8000 Pat Booker Road Live Oak, TX 78233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAN ANTONIO

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Botika
orange star4.2 • 2,703
303 Pearl Pkwy #111 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAN ANTONIO
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston