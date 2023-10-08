LATE NIGHT MENU - DENVER

LATE NIGHT FOOD

LM Yardbird Chicken Wings

$10.00

LM Yardbird Tenders

$10.00

LM Truffle Fries

$12.00

LM Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

LM Chicken Sandwich

LM Simple Smash Burger

$14.00

KID’S MENU

KIDS MENU

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Kid's Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Sweet Tea

Kid's Shrimp

$14.00

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Cookies and Cream

Kid's Vanilla Ice Cream

DINNER TO GO - DENVER - 4PM - 9PM Daily

Starters & Shares

Deviled Eggs GF

$15.00

dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

$14.00

honey butter, house-made jam -four served-

Skillet Cornbread

$16.00

sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$18.00

house-smoked pork belly, pimento cheese, frisee, smoky tomato jam, lemon vinaigrette

Coal Fire Octopus

$28.00

Smoked White Bean Purée, Papas Bravas, Chimichurri

House Cured Pork Belly

$19.00

Compressed Palisade Peaches, Bacon Jam

Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN

$22.00

pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)

Green Goddess Salad

$18.00

asparagus, snap peas, goat cheese, cucumber, sunflower seeds

Little Gem Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Foccacia Coutons, Parmesan

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$20.00Out of stock

local burrata, cucumber, basil, buttermilk dressing

Mains

Chicken & Waffles

$39.00

cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-

Coal Roasted Rotisserie Chicken

$36.00

Chimichurri, Lemon, Ancho Chili Marinade, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken

$32.00

1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-

The Whole Bird and Side

$78.00

Honey Hot Sauce, Chilled Spiced Watermelon, Vermont Sharp Cheddar Cheese Waffle, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Choice of Side

Whole Roasted Branzino

$56.00

Fennel Herb Salad, Preserved Lemon

Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet

$33.00

olive relish, pesto

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$64.00

whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce

Calabrian Chili Cavatelli VEGAN

$26.00

Pomodoro, Charred Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic

St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

$39.00

hickory smoked, house-made bbq sauce

72 Hour Short Rib

$42.00

Green Chili Grits, Braised Cippolini Onions, Charred Summer Squash - served medium & fork tender

Texas Smoked Brisket Plate

$54.00

Green Chili Mac & Cheese, Corn Bread, House Pickles

8 Oz Creole Crusted Filet

$65.00

Roasted Garlic Chipotle Butter, Charred Shishito Peppers, Cipollini Onions

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

preserved lemon, olive oil

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

spiced honey

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$14.00

pecorino, rosemary, chive

Southern Street Corn

$14.00

chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon

Field Pea Succotash

$14.00

Olathe Corn, Summer Squash, Snap Peas, Feta, Dill

Blackened Green Beans

$13.00

Piquillo Pepper Sauce, Cajun Spiced, Lime, Cilantro

Dessert

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

$25.00

Nutella Frosting, Bourbon Salted Caramel

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit

Banana Pudding Cheesecake GF

$18.00

chocolate cookie crust, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Deep Fried Oreos

$16.00

Chocolate Sauce, Rice Krispie

Beverages To Go

1L Acqua Panna Still Water

$8.00
1L San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Coke

$5.00

BTL Diet Coke

$5.00

BTL Sprite

$6.00