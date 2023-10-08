Restaurant info

With accolades from James Beard and Bon Appétit, Yardbird pays tribute to the craveable American classics that bring people together. Guests can indulge in brunch, lunch, dinner and a curated cocktail program highlighting a dynamic collection of bourbons. Yardbird takes guests on a culinary journey through a menu of unapologetically indulgent dishes and heady bourbon cocktails. Serving up nationally acclaimed comfort food for more than a decade, it’s no secret our restaurant has garnered global fanfare.