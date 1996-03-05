Yoolks On Us Portsmouth Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

6205 A Portsmouth Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Combos

Served with toast, fresh potato hash or grits. (2 Egg whites additional $1.99 - Substitute Turkey products $2.49)

1 Egg

$5.49

2 Eggs

$7.49

2 Eggs & Ham

$10.99

2 Eggs & Bacon or Turkey Patty

$10.99

2 Eggs & Steak

$15.99

2 Eggs & Salmon Cake

$14.99

2 Egg & Corn Beef Hash

$11.99

2 Eggs, Country Fried Chicken w/ Gravy

$11.99

2 Eggs & Fish

$12.99

2 Eggs & Catfish

$15.99

2 Eggs & Crab Cake

$14.99

T-Bone Steak and 2 Eggs

$17.99

Pancake Combo

Yoolks Pancake Combo

$12.99

Served with 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, fresh potato hash or grits. 2 eggs, bacon or patty.

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$13.49

Served with 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, fresh potato has or grits. 2 eggs, bacon or patty. Sub for Red Velvet or Pumpkin Pancakes

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.49

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.49

Waffle Combo

$12.49

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$12.49

Served with fresh potato hash or grits. 2 eggs, bacon or patty.

Raisin French Toast (3 slices)

$11.99

Served with fresh potato hash or grits. 2 eggs, bacon or patty.

French Toast Supreme

$14.49

Topped with fresh strawberries, bananas or blueberries & whipped cream.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on white, wheat or biscuit with hash or grits.

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken & Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Benedicts

Egg (anystyle), served on English muffin topped with house hollandaise sauce with one side.

Greek Benedict

$15.99

Palace Benedict

$15.99

Yoolks Benedict

$16.99

Omelets

Plain

$8.50

Fiesta Chicken

$14.99

Meat Lovers

$14.99

Veggie

$13.99

Comfort Sides

1 Egg

$2.29

2 Eggs

$3.29

2 Eggs Whites

$2.49

Grits (bowl)

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$2.50

Potato Hash

$2.29

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

English Muffin

$1.99

Link Sausage (2)

$3.99

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Turkey Bacon (3)

$3.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.99

Turkey Patties (2)

$3.99

Crab Cake

$5.99+

Collards

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Side Fish

$5.99

Salmon Cake

$5.99+

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Sirloin Steak

$10.99

T-Bone

$12.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.99

Toast

$1.99

Cornbread

$1.99

French Toast

$5.99

1 Pancake

$1.99

2 Pancake

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

1 Waffle

$3.99

Whiting

$5.99

Catfish

$5.99

Gravy

$1.25

Hollandaise

$1.50

Shrimp

$9.99

Wings

$7.50

Breakfast Drinks

BLOODY MARY

$10.49

House vodka, Zing Zang, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco. Garnished with celery, olives, bacon and lemon.

HELL MARY

$10.49

Pickled house vodka, Zing Zang, Worcestershire sauce, variety of hot sauces. Garnished with celery, olives, bacon and lemon.

YOOLKS ON US PUNCH-ALL

$10.99

Deep Eddy's vodka, pineapple, orange, splash of Grenadine.

WASHINGTON STREET

$10.99

Crown Apple, Cranberry Juice, splash of Lime Soda.

ORANGE CRUSH

$9.49

House vodka, triple sec, orange juice.

GREYHOUND

$9.49

House vodka, triple sec, grapefruit.

IRISH COFFEE

$8.49

Fresh brewed coffee, shot of Baileys. Topped with whipped cream.

Kids Breakfast Menu

Silver Dollar Cakes

$7.25

Happy Face

$7.25

Kids Pancake

$7.25

Big Kids Breakfast

$8.49

French Toast

$7.25

Cheese Omelet

$6.25

Take Out Charge

Take Out Charge

$1.99

Lunch Menu

Salads

YOOLKS On Us CHEF SALAD

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, avocado and cheddar cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Main Plates

FRIED WINGS

$16.49

Four perfectly golden fried whole chicken wings.

FRIED WHITING FILLETS

$15.49

Two pieces of fresh whitting fish fried to a crispy goodness.

SALMON CAKES

$16.99

2 homemade salmoncake.

CRAB CAKES

$16.49

2 homemade crabcake.

YOOLKS ON US CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.99+

FRIED CATFISH FILLET

$16.99

A fresh catfish fillet fried to a crispy goodness.

6 JUMBO BUTTERFLY SHRIMP

$15.49

Fresh fried to a crispy goodness.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.99

Sandwiches

(Served with Fries)

YOOLKS B.L.T.

$10.49

Piled high bacon with lettuce and tomatoes.

YOOLKS CLUB

$14.99

Roasted turkey piled high, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Burgers

WESTERN BURGER

$13.99

Cattleman's BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & 2 fried onion rings.

YOOLKS ON US BURGER

$14.99

Sides

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CANDIED YAMS

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

Kids Lunch Menu

CHEESEBURGER

$8.75

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.75

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.75

MAC N' CHEESE

$8.75

Take Out Charge (Copy)

Take Out Charge

$1.99

Beverages

Na Bev

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Mimosa

Fresh Squeezed Mimosa

$6.99

Sorbet Mimosa

$8.75

Yoolks Mosa

$10.99

Manmosa

$10.99

Washington Mosa

$8.99

Deep Eddy Mosa

$10.49

Jumbo Mimosa

$34.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All new Breakfast and lunch with a southern twist. Join us for breakfast all day!

Website

Location

6205 A Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701

Directions

