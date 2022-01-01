Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd

No reviews yet

4700 Meadows Lane

Ste 101-A

Las Vegas, NV 89107

DONUTS

DOZEN DONUTS

DOZEN DONUTS

$14.99

Always 14 donuts in our Dozen! A variety of delicious donuts picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

HALF DOZEN DONUTS

HALF DOZEN DONUTS

$7.99

A variety of delicious donuts picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

DOZEN GLAZED

$9.99

HALF DOZEN FANCY

$12.99

An assortment of cinnamon roll, bear claws & apple fritters.

14 DONUT HOLES

$3.49

14 delicious cake donut holes

BAGELS

BAGEL

BAGEL

$1.59

Your choice of bagel and spread!

Half Dozen Bagels

$8.99

An assortment of bagels picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

Dozen Bagels

$16.99

An assortment of bagels picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

2 oz CREAM CHEESE

$1.99

8 oz CREAM CHEESE

$5.99

BAKERY

MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.59

Your choice of cream cheese, blueberry or banana nut muffin

HALF DOZEN MUFFINS

$11.99

An assortment of muffins picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

DOZEN MUFFINS

$20.99

An assortment of muffins picked by our staff. (Special requests are subject to availability and are not guaranteed)

PLAIN CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$2.69

DOZEN CROISSANTS

$27.99

HALF DOZEN CROISSANTS

$12.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

HAM & CHEESE ON CROISSANT

HAM & CHEESE ON CROISSANT

$4.99

Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on a croissant

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese, served on your choice of bagel

HAM EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

HAM EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on on your choice of bagel

BACON & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

BACON & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$4.99

Bacon and egg breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on on your choice of bagel.

CHORIZO SANDWICH

CHORIZO SANDWICH

$4.99

Chorizo and egg breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel

CHIPOTLE SANDWICH

CHIPOTLE SANDWICH

$4.99

Ham, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel

RANCHERO SANDWICH

RANCHERO SANDWICH

$4.99

Ranchero salsa and egg breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel

PLAIN CROISSANT

$2.69
TURKEY EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

TURKEY EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.49

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese, served on your choice of bagel

HAM EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

HAM EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.49

Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.49

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on on your choice of tortilla.

BACON & CHEDDAR BURRITO

BACON & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$5.49

Bacon and egg breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on on your choice of tortilla.

CHORIZO BURRITO

CHORIZO BURRITO

$5.49

Chorizo and egg breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

CHIPOTLE BURRITO

CHIPOTLE BURRITO

$5.49

Ham, egg and cheese breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

RANCHERO BURRITO

RANCHERO BURRITO

$5.49

Ranchero salsa and egg breakfast burrito with cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

BREAKFAST BOWL

EGG & CHEESE BOWL

$4.99

HAM EGG & CHEESE BOWL

$5.49

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE BOWL

$5.49

BACON & CHEDDAR BOWL

$5.49

CHORIZO BOWL

$5.49

CHIPOTLE BOWL

$5.49

RANCHERO BOWL

$5.49

COLD SANDWICHES

COLD TURKEY BREAST

COLD TURKEY BREAST

$6.99

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey breast served with tomato, cucumber, onion, lettuce, jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

COLD BLACK FOREST HAM

COLD BLACK FOREST HAM

$6.99

Thinly sliced black forest ham served with tomato, cucumber, onion, lettuce, and jack cheese served on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

COLD ALBACORE TUNA SALAD

COLD ALBACORE TUNA SALAD

$6.99

Albacore white tuna salad served with tomato, cucumber, onion, lettuce, jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

COLD BLTCC

COLD BLTCC

$6.99

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cream Cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

COLD VEGGIE SANDWICH

$6.99

COLD CLUB SANDWICH

$6.99

HOT SANDWICHES

HOT TURKEY AVOCADO

HOT TURKEY AVOCADO

$6.99

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey breast served with crispy bacon and fresh avocado slices, topped with melted jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

HOT BLACK FOREST HAM

HOT BLACK FOREST HAM

$6.99

Thinly sliced Black Forest ham served with crispy bacon and fresh avocado slices, topped with melted jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

HOT PASTRAMI

HOT PASTRAMI

$7.99

Thin sliced beef pastrami served with red onion and topped with melted jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

HOT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET

HOT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon and fresh avocado slices, topped with melted jack cheese on your choice of bagel (or croissant + $ 0.50)

XTREME MELTS

XTREME BACON AVOCADO

XTREME BACON AVOCADO

$6.99
XTREME TURKEY BREAST

XTREME TURKEY BREAST

$6.99
XTREME BLACK FOREST HAM

XTREME BLACK FOREST HAM

$6.99
XTREME ALBACORE TUNA

XTREME ALBACORE TUNA

$6.99

PIZZA BAGEL

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$4.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$4.99

WRAPS

CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Chicken breast wrapped with fresh tomato, onion and lettuce. Filled with shredded jack and cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

TURKEY WRAP

TURKEY WRAP

$6.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast wrapped with fresh tomato, onion and lettuce. Topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$6.99

Albacore tuna salad wrapped with fresh tomato, onion and lettuce. Filled with shredded jack and cheddar cheese on your choice of tortilla.

VEGGIE WRAP

$6.99

SALADS

TURKEY CRANBERRY, APPLE SALAD

$4.99

Made with chopped lettuce, spinach, cucumber, red onion, and shredded carrots. Topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

HAM 'N BACON SALAD

$4.99

Made with chopped lettuce, spinach, cucumber, red onion, and shredded carrots. Topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD

$4.99

Made with chopped lettuce, spinach, cucumber, red onion, and shredded carrots. Topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

HOT DRINKS

HOT COFFEE

$1.99+

HOT CAPPUCCINO

$2.49+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.09+

LATTE ESPRESSO

$2.99+

WHITE MOCHA ESPRESSO

$3.49+

CAPPUCCINO ESPRESSO

$2.99+

CAFE CON LECHE ESPRESSO

$3.49+

AMERICANO

$3.49+

COFFEE TO GO

$20.99

HOT CHOCOLATE TO GO

$24.99

HOT CAPPUCCINO TO GO

$24.99

FOUNTAIN & BOTTLED DRINKS

NESQUICK CHOCOLATE

$2.79

NESQUICK STRAWBERRY

$2.79

GATORADE

$1.99

RED BULL

$2.99

MONSTER

$2.99

SNAPPLE

$1.99

BOTTLED ORANGE JUICE

$1.69+

APPLE JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

FRESH JUICE

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.49

FRESH CARROT JUICE

$4.99

FRESH OJ/CARROT MIX

$4.99

FRESH RED JUICE

$4.99

FRESH GREEN JUICE

$4.99

SPECIALTY DRINKS

ICED COFFEE

$3.79+

SIDES

SEA SALT CHIPS

SEA SALT CHIPS

$1.19
BBQ CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS

$1.19
JALAPEÑO CHIPS

JALAPEÑO CHIPS

$1.19

2 oz CREAM CHEESE

$1.99

8 oz CREAM CHEESE

$5.99

2 oz BUTTER

2 oz STRAWBERRY JELLY

$0.99

Sunday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Winchell's Donut House

Location

4700 Meadows Lane, Ste 101-A, Las Vegas, NV 89107

