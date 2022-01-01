Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant imageView gallery
Indian

Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant 1384 Southwest 160th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1384 Southwest 160th Avenue

Sunrise, FL 33326

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Paneer Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken

Soups & Salads

Green Salad

$6.00

Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.00

Appetizers

Veg.Samosa

$7.00

Pakoras

$8.00

Aloo Tikki

$7.00

Chicken Wings Cooked In Clay Oven

$10.00

Tandoori Chicken Momos

$11.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Chicken Lollipop

$13.00

Chicken Chilly

$15.95

Panner Chilly

$14.95

Tandoori Veg. Momos

$8.00Out of stock

Paneer Chilly

$14.95

Nuggets & Fries

$10.00

Fries

$7.95

Samosa Chaat

$9.95

Gobi Manchurian

$13.95

From Tandoor Clay Over

Paneer Tikka

$19.00

Tandoori Mushroom

$16.00

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Malai Kabab

$19.00

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$21.00

Tandoori Salmon

$23.00

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00+

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$24.00

Tandoori Cornish Hen

$22.00

Tandoori Pomfret

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Zaika Malabari Chicken

$19.00

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Kerala Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Shahi Korma

$19.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Saag Chicken

$19.00

Mango Chicken Curry

$20.00

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Chicken Karahi

$19.00

Lamb Entrees

Zaika Kadale Lamb

$21.00

Lamb Korma

$21.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$21.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.00

Lamb Saag

$21.00

Kadai Gosht

$21.00

Lamb Chop Masala

$30.00

Goat Masala

$23.00

Lamb Curry

$21.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$21.00

Goat Curry

$23.00

Seafood Entrees

Malabari Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Fish Malai Curry

$21.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$21.00

Shrimp Kerala Pepper

$21.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$21.00

Malabari Fish Curry

$21.00

Shrimp Malai Curry

$21.00

Fish Vindaloo

$21.00

Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Fish Curry

$21.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Aloo Gobi (V)

$16.00

Palak Paneer

$18.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

Paneer Makhani

$18.00

Yellow Dal (V)

$16.00

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Shahi Veg Korma

$17.00

Karahi Paneer

$18.00

Mushroom Makhani

$16.00

Channa Masala (V)

$16.00

Baingan Bharta (V)

$16.00

Mutter Paneer

$18.00

Bhindi Do Pyaza (V)

$17.00

Veg. Curry

$16.00

Channa Saag

$17.00

Aloo Saag

$17.00

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Vegetable Biryani

$17.00

Peas Pulao

$11.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$12.00

Goat Biryani

$22.00

Breads Baked In Tandoor

Cheese Naan

$7.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Paratha

$5.00

Keema Naan

$7.00

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Bullet Naan

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Paneer Naan

$7.00

Plain Naan

$4.00

Sides

Pickle

$2.00

Papadam

$2.25

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Raita

$3.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Onion Chutney

$1.00

Spicy Chutney

$1.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Steam Vegetables

$2.99

Roasted Pappad

$2.25

Masala Pappad

$3.95

Yogurt

$2.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$6.25

Carrot Halwa

$6.25

Rasmalai

$6.25

Pista Kulfi

$6.25

Kheer

$6.25Out of stock

Mango Kulfi

$6.25

Beverages N/A

Mango Lassi

$5.25

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Zaika Masala Chai

$3.55

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$3.50+

Milk

$1.95

Kokam juice

$5.00

Thums-Up

$3.50

Limca

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Indian Beer

$6.00+

Heineken

$5.25

Heineken Lite

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Becks N.A

$4.95

Haywards 5000

$10.00

Pinot Grigio - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

Chardonnay - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

White Zinfandel - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

Pinot Noir - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

Merlot - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Coastal Vines

$8.00+

JP Chenet

$9.00

Taittinger

$90.00

Alta Vista Rose

$32.00

Riesling

$7.95+

Pinot Gris

$8.95+

Sileni Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Chardonnay Casillero

$9.00+

10 Span Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Malbec Septima

$10.00+

J Lohr Merlot

$10.00+

Shiraz

$7.95+

Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Cline Pinot Noir

$32.95

Bella Antica Blend

$32.00

Bodega Norton 1895, Moscato

$10.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$58.00

Cuvaison Chardonnay

$52.00

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$48.00

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Cliene Pinot Noir

$38.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Indian Cuisine

Location

1384 Southwest 160th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33326

Directions

Gallery
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant image

Map
