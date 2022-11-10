Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zookz Biltmore on 32nd St.

review star

No reviews yet

3164 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

No 11

No 11

$8.75

2 Poached Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil

No 22

No 22

$8.75

2 Poached Eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, zookz Chipotle Sauce

No 33 (vegetarian)

No 33 (vegetarian)

$8.75

2 Poached Eggs, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and fresh basil

No 44

No 44

$8.75

2 Egg Frittata, bacon, ham, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers and fresh basil

No 66

No 66

$8.75

2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce

No 68

No 68

$8.75

2 poached eggs, pork chorizo, mozzarella, shaved red onions, avocado, sliced potatoes, zookz creamy picante buttermilk dressing

No 88 (vegetarian)

No 88 (vegetarian)

$8.75

2 egg white frittata, kale, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce

Potato Side Kick

Potato Side Kick

$4.75

Scalloped Potatoes w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, green onion and a dash of Sriracha

Salads / Chips / Sides

No 4

No 4

$10.50

Fresh Mixed Greens, chicken, crumbled bacon, avocados, tomatoes, sliced eggs and zookz Creamy Picante Buttermilk Dressing

No 5

No 5

$10.50

Fresh Mixed Greens, chicken, crumbled bacon, roasted almonds, cranberries, diced apples, shredded carrots, zookz Creamy Apple Mustard Dressing

No 6

No 6

$10.50

Fresh Mixed Greens, chicken, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, shaved red onions, feta, sunflower seeds, Zookz Lemon Aioli dressing

No 9

No 9

$10.50

Kale, mandarin oranges, roasted almonds, and zookz sweet & sassy dressing.

Side Kale Salad

Side Kale Salad

$3.75

Kale, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, roasted almonds in Zookz citrus vinaigrette

Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$3.75

Potatoes, corn, green onions, black beans & chipotle

Side Garbanzo Salad

Side Garbanzo Salad

$3.75

Garbanzo beans, red peppers, green onions, feta and lemon zest yogurt dressing

Tim's Chips

Tim's Chips

$2.50

Thick, kettle style chips from the Pacific Northwest

Potato Side Kick

Potato Side Kick

$4.75

Scalloped Potatoes w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, green onion and a dash of Sriracha

Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches

No 10

No 10

$10.80

Thinly sliced Turkey, crunchy apples, tangy parmesan cheese, cranberries, almonds, Zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce

No 15

No 15

$10.80

turkey, feta, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil, sliced cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, zookz lemon aioli sauce

No 20

No 20

$10.80

Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce

No 26

No 26

$10.80

Thinly sliced Ham, crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes and avocados, scalloped potatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, zookz creamy picante buttermilk sauce

No 30

No 30

$10.80

Apple cider pulled pork, mozzarella and Zookz whistling coleslaw

No 35

No 35

$10.80

Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar, tomatoes, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, Zookz horseradish sauce

No 40 (vegetarian/vegan)

No 40 (vegetarian/vegan)

$10.80

Black beans, fresh tomatoes, avocados, sliced potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, Zookz creamy picante buttermilk sauce *For Vegans, we will substitute vegan, plant-based cheese and a chipotle veganaise sauce Our gluten-free bread is NOT vegan, but our regular bread is.

No 50 (vegetarian/vegan)

No 50 (vegetarian/vegan)

$10.80

Sliced potatoes, feta, parmesan, fresh basil, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Zookz lemon aioli sauce *For Vegans, we will substitute vegan, plant-based cheese. Our gluten-free bread is NOT vegan, but our regular bread is.

Ham and Cheese

$10.80
Carole's Creation

Carole's Creation

$10.80

Thinly sliced ham, Brie cheese, sliced apples, roasted almonds and apricot preserves. Served with side salad or chips. Available for a limited time.

Sweets & Pastries

No 55

No 55

$6.85

Peanut butter, nutella, bananas, roasted almonds, and powder sugar

Carole's Cookie

Carole's Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal, chocolate chip cookie with coconut

Cinnamon Crumble Muffin

Cinnamon Crumble Muffin

$3.75
Pumpkin Caramel Muffin

Pumpkin Caramel Muffin

$3.75
Croissant

Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Served with a side of butter and apricot preserves.

Kids Menu

Kids Turkey & Cheddar

$4.95

Kids Ham & Cheddar

$4.95

Kids Peanut Butter

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Refreshments

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Teas Fresh Brewed In-house

Teas Fresh Brewed In-house

$2.75
Fresh-Squeezed In House Orange Juice

Fresh-Squeezed In House Orange Juice

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed, in-house orange juice 12oz

Fresh-Squeezed In House Lemonade

Fresh-Squeezed In House Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed, in-house lemonade 12oz

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00
bai Antioxidant

bai Antioxidant

$3.75
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.50
IZZE Sparkling

IZZE Sparkling

$2.25
La Croix

La Croix

$2.75
Perrier

Perrier

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Smartwater

Smartwater

$3.25

Coffee and Espresso

Small Americano

Small Americano

$2.25
Large Americano

Large Americano

$2.75
Small Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.00
Large Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

$2.75
Small Iced Americano

Small Iced Americano

$2.25
Large Iced Americano

Large Iced Americano

$2.75
Small Espresso

Small Espresso

$2.25
Large Espresso

Large Espresso

$2.75

Lattes, Cappuccinos & Mochas

Large Cinnamon Swirl Iced White Mocha

$4.75

Cinnamon Swirl Iced White Mocha with white chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon

Large Cinnamon Swirl White Mocha

$4.75

Cinnamon Swirl White Mocha with white chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon

Large Salted Caramel Iced Mocha

$4.75

Salted Caramel Iced Mocha with chocolate and salted caramel

Large Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.75

Salted Caramel Mocha with chocolate and salted caramel

Large Cafe Canelita Iced Mocha

$4.75

Cafe Canelita Iced Mocha with chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon

Large Cafe Canelita Mocha

$4.75

Cafe Canelita Mocha with chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon

Large Iced Pumpkin Cream White Mocha

Large Iced Pumpkin Cream White Mocha

$4.75

Pumpkin cream white iced mocha with white chocolate, pumpkin and cinnamon

Large Hot Pumpkin Cream White Mocha

$4.75

Pumpkin cream white mocha with white chocolate, pumpkin and cinnamon

Small Latte

Small Latte

$3.00
Large Latte

Large Latte

$4.00
Small Iced Latte

Small Iced Latte

$3.00
Large Iced Latte

Large Iced Latte

$4.00
Small Iced Almond Mocha Roca Latte

Small Iced Almond Mocha Roca Latte

$4.00
Small Almond Mocha Roca Latte

Small Almond Mocha Roca Latte

$4.00
Large Iced Almond Mocha Roca Latte

Large Iced Almond Mocha Roca Latte

$4.50
Large Almond Mocha Roca Latte

Large Almond Mocha Roca Latte

$4.50
Small Mocha

Small Mocha

$3.50
Large Mocha

Large Mocha

$4.00
Small Iced Mocha

Small Iced Mocha

$3.50
Large Iced Mocha

Large Iced Mocha

$4.00
Small Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$4.00
Large Cappuccino

Large Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolates

Small Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Large Hot Chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3164 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chelsea's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 3,784
5040 N 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia - 3214 E Indian School Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3214 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,163
3134 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
LGO Cake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
4410 North 40th Street Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
orange star4.0 • 385
3620 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 547
3724 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston