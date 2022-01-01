Go
Established in 1972, the Ore House is one of Colorado's oldest and finest restaurants. Decorated with intricate murals and historical artifacts, the dining room exemplifies the heritage, history and culture of Southwestern Colorado. In this chef owned and operated steakhouse you will be treated to hand-cut steaks, sustainable wild-caught seafood and seasonal, local ingredients. The Ore House is well-known for an extensive whiskey and wine collection, as well as an ever-evolving craft cocktail menu.

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$7.00
madagascar vanilla | salted almond crisp
Filet Mignon - 10oz$46.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
baby romaine | james ranch belford reserve cheese | blistered tomatoes | white anchovies | grilled sourdough
Alaskan King Crab Cake$12.00
arugula | granny smith apple | shaved fennel | herbed mustard vinaigrette
French Onion Soup$9.00
caramelized onions | demi-glace | fresh herbs | garlic croutons | gruyere | parmesan
Wedge Salad$8.00
baby iceberg | applewood smoked bacon | heirloom tomatoes | pickled shallot | garlic croutons | blue cheese dressing
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Additions: bacon | hatch green chile
Ribeye U.S.D.A. Prime - 14oz$41.00
Filet Mignon - 6oz$36.00
Flat Iron U.S.D.A Prime - 10oz$28.00
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

147 E COLLEGE DR

Durango CO

HomeSlice Pizza College

What's our deal? Good question... HomeSlice, like all the best things: is a homegrown pizza joint, bringing NY and Chicago style together to create our very own Colorado-Style!
We bring chef inspired flavors together with cool people and a fun atmosphere to make a unique, delicious dining experience...

The Roost

Brought to you by Chris & Michele Redding, the owners of Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole and The Animas City Theatre, The Roost opened June 12, 2018, offering affordable, casual dining in a fun, downtown location. The Roost offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. Pair your meal with a glass of wine, craft beer or signature cocktail. Finish your meal with one of Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownies ala mode, you'll be glad you saved room for dessert!

Cuckoo's Chicken House

Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole has been serving our award winning wings since 1999. With over 25 Wing Sauces your sure to find your favorite!

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Steamworks Brewing Company is located in the heart of historic Durango Colorado. Our brewers keep busy offering up to 18 different beer styles on tap. We also have a full bar and a nice wine selection. In addition to great beer, we also have an extensive culinary program. Our Executive Chef, Sean Clark, is dedicated to serving fresh food with creative recipes for every pallet. We have the most diverse menu of any of the local restaurants.

