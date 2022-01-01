Go
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

Irish Pub with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails and rooftop dining and drinks.

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416

Popular Items

Guinness Beef Stew$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Guinness braised leg of lamb, sautéed vegetables, topped with Mashed potatoes & gravy.
Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Cheese Burger$14.00
Build your own Cheeseburger
Blackened Chix Salad$14.50
Grilled Blackened Chicken, tomatoes, strawberries, peppadew peppers, cashews, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette over fresh spinach.
Chicken Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips covered with grilled chicken, queso, corn, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cilantro sour cream & chipotle sauce.
Tenders$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
Classic Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, on marbled rye.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
Single 1st Responder Holiday Meal$14.00
Location

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
