Oren's Hummus

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (8140 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Skewer$20.55
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
French Fries with Ketchup$5.41
White Pita | 1$1.03
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Whole Wheat Pita | 1$1.03
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Hummus Jaffa Style$10.82
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and parsley (gf, v)
Pita Chicken$15.40
Grilled chicken, hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini
Pita Falafel$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd

Cupertino CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
