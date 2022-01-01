Go
Oven & Tap

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

215 S. Main Street Suite 3 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1620 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom$17.00
mozzarella, fontina, roasted local mushrooms, caramelized onions, & parmesan
Sweet Joe$17.00
3 Cheeses, Pepperoni, & Sweet Joe's Honey
Edamame$8.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
Fried Mozz$12.00
Red Sauce, Grana, Herbs
MeatBaller$18.00
Cream, Olives, Calabrese, Parmesan
Margherita$17.00
Fresh basil, Garlic, Mozz, Grana
Salt & Vinegar Potatoes$7.00
Parmesan Cheese
Spicy Joe$18.00
Mozz, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Honey
Pizzeria$10.00
Cucumber, Green Olive, Onion, Pepperoncini, Parmesan
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 S. Main Street Suite 3

Bentonville AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
