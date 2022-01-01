Go
Pagu

Through food and service, PAGU aims to celebrate family, friends, innovation, and creativity, among many other things. Inspired by their local excursions and travels around the world, they challenge themselves to create feel-good homey food that speaks to the body and soul – something that consistently spoke to them no matter where they were, regardless of the cuisine.

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

310 Massachusetts Ave • $$$

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Bao$15.00
Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro
contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums
FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.
Guchi's Midnight Ramen$19.00
6-minute soy egg, umami oil, rita's pork, scallion, nori
allergens:
oyster sauce
soy
gluten
pork
egg
alliums
chili
mushroom (in umami oil)
Beets Salad$14.00
Yuzu, olive oil, whipped labne, savory kamut granola.
Campfire Cod$33.00
Cedar campfire black cod, miso, seaweed salad, sesame
Salmon Ceviche$14.00
Norwegian salmon, yuzu, maiz, blood orange, corn chips.
Green Pea Bao$15.00
green pea bao bun, green pea fritters, papaya salad, aioli, thai basil
Matcha Cookie (1 ea)$3.00
Spicy Knife Cut Noodles$18.00
black vinegar, soy, sesame, thai chili, sichuan peppercorn, umami oil, roasted pork, scallion
Contains soy, gluten, sesame, chilis, alliums
Duck Confit$28.00
Duck confit, arugula, yuzu, olive oil, goji berries, kabocha hummus.
Vegetarian Spicy Knife Cut Noodles$18.00
Mushrooms, sherry vinegar, tamari, umami xo.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

310 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
