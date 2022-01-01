Go
Toast

Papamigos - Coconut Creek

Come in and enjoy!

6370 N State Rd 7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butcher Tacos$17.00
Carne Asada, Cilantro, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo
Birria Quesadilla$18.00
Birria Style Quesadilla
Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil
Served with Consome and Limes
Baja Tacos$16.00
Shrimp Or Fresh Catch, Slaw, Mango Salsa, Avocado, & Chipotle Mayo
Quesadillas$10.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream
Spicy Tuna Taco$12.00
Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, El Sauce & Sesame Seeds
Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole
Birria Tacos & Ramen$22.00
Lala’s Street Corn$12.00
Roasted Corn Cut off the Cobb Slathered in Mayo, Sour cream, Hatch Green Chile, Cilantro Mixture, Topped with Crumbled Cojita Cheese and Ancho Chili Powder
Butcher Burrito$19.00
Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Carne Asada, Avocado, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo
Birria Tacos$17.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
See full menu

Location

6370 N State Rd 7

Coconut Creek FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malbec Grill

No reviews yet

Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy your favorite neighborhood Italian restaurant !

Mama Maria's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Truli Italian Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Your one hour vacation in Italy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston