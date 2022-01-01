Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Parkersburg
/
Parkersburg
/
Chef Salad
Parkersburg restaurants that serve chef salad
SANDWICHES
Corner Cafe
231 Ann St, Parkersburg
Avg 4.1
(174 reviews)
The Chef Salad
$9.99
More about Corner Cafe
J's BBQ & Grill
430 3rd st, Parkersburg
No reviews yet
Chef Salad Entrée
$10.00
Fresh Garden Mix topped with Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Salami, Olives, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes
More about J's BBQ & Grill
