Chef salad in Parkersburg

Parkersburg restaurants
Parkersburg restaurants that serve chef salad

Corner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe

231 Ann St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
Takeout
The Chef Salad$9.99
More about Corner Cafe
J's BBQ & Grill image

 

J's BBQ & Grill

430 3rd st, Parkersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad Entrée$10.00
Fresh Garden Mix topped with Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Salami, Olives, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes
More about J's BBQ & Grill

