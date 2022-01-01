Tacos in Parkersburg
Parkersburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Mariachi
SEAFOOD
El Mariachi
2107 Pike St, Parkersburg
|Lunch Taco Salad
|$5.75
|Chorizo Street Tacos (3)
|$9.50
Three chorizo tacos topped with fresh chopped cilantro and onions, and a side of limes and a grilled jalapeño. Served on soft yellow corn tortillas.
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
A Deep Fried Tortilla Bowl Filled with Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken Strips with peppers, onions, tomato, served with beans and cheese dip, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.