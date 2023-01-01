Cinnamon rolls in Pasco
Pasco restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Raan Coffee
Raan Coffee
9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105, Pasco
|Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese (ET)
|$5.75
More about Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
6705 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco
|Cinnamon Roll Tin
|$9.75
Our signature buttery, soft cinnamon rolls, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat is perfect for sharing or reheating and will more than satisfy. Approx. 7-9 mini cinnamon rolls per tin with icing.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.95
A giant, buttery, soft cinnamon roll, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat will more than satisfy.
|Christmas Tree Cinnamon Rolls
|$11.25
Buttery, soft cinnamon rolls, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat will more than satisfy. Approx. 7-9 mini cinnamon rolls per tree.