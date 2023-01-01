Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Pasco

Pasco restaurants
Pasco restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Raan Coffee

9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105, Pasco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese (ET)$5.75
More about Raan Coffee
Item pic

 

Great Harvest Bakery Cafe

6705 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Tin$9.75
Our signature buttery, soft cinnamon rolls, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat is perfect for sharing or reheating and will more than satisfy. Approx. 7-9 mini cinnamon rolls per tin with icing.
Cinnamon Roll$4.95
A giant, buttery, soft cinnamon roll, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat will more than satisfy.
Christmas Tree Cinnamon Rolls$11.25
Buttery, soft cinnamon rolls, from-scratch, made fresh daily! This tasty treat will more than satisfy. Approx. 7-9 mini cinnamon rolls per tree.
More about Great Harvest Bakery Cafe

