Go
Toast

Cafe Patachou

Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go orders and online curbside carryout from 8am - 3pm Monday through Sunday.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Goddess Salad$15.00
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Yogurt Granola Berries$7.00
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Croissant$5.00
Chicken Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Chicken Salad Patachou$14.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd

Carmel IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prodigy Burger Bar

No reviews yet

We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.

Prime 47

No reviews yet

Our fine dining steak house is sure to leave your friends and family with a long lasting impression of good food, wine and service.

Greenleaf Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Explore the World, one Pizza at a Time!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston