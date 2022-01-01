Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

Our Berklee shop has music in its DNA. Built in what was formerly Jack’s Drum Shop, this was the first Pavement location back in 2009.

1096 Boylston Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
See full menu

Location

1096 Boylston Street

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boston Burger Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THE KENMORE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

UNI

No reviews yet

UNI is a lively, contemporary izakaya located in The Eliot Hotel on Commonwealth Avenue, helmed by Chef-Partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston