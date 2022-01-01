Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Our Berklee shop has music in its DNA. Built in what was formerly Jack’s Drum Shop, this was the first Pavement location back in 2009.
1096 Boylston Street
Popular Items
Location
1096 Boylston Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JP Licks
Come in and enjoy!
Boston Burger Company
Come in and enjoy!
THE KENMORE
Come in and enjoy!
UNI
UNI is a lively, contemporary izakaya located in The Eliot Hotel on Commonwealth Avenue, helmed by Chef-Partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina.