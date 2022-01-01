Go
Toast

Peel Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

538 Adams St • $$

Avg 4.4 (894 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

538 Adams St

Milton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Novara - Gift Cards

No reviews yet

ITALIAN FOOD IN A HISTORIC SETTING

Novara

No reviews yet

Modern Take on Northern Italian Food

Abby Park

No reviews yet

Abby Park offers American cuisine with a modern and creative twist.

the plate @ milton marketplace

No reviews yet

Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton’s historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods.
The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate’s offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston