Penguin Pizza
Funky Fare with Local Flair
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
735 Huntington Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
735 Huntington Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mission Bar and Grill - Boston
Come in and enjoy!
Punch Bowl Brookline
Come in and Enjoy!
Solid Ground Cafe
Locally owned Solid Ground Cafe offers respite and refueling to Mission Hill's bustling community. Coffee, espresso, all day breakfast, lunch.
Laughing Monk Café
Thai by day • Sushi by night