Gumbo in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve gumbo
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Cup of Seafood Gumbo
|$6.00
|Bowl of Seafood Gumbo
|$8.00
More about VooDoo BBQ
VooDoo BBQ
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Gumbo Entree
|$7.49
An entree portion of our New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions. Served with cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Gumbo Side
|$2.99
New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions.