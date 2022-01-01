Pistarro's - NEW
Pistarro
Ristorante pizzeria napoletana
A place to gather with close friends and family and share a slice of naples at home in downtown Frederick
Pizza is our passion…Curb side, inside, our patios or Park next to us we are here for you:).
hope to see you soon…
221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701
Location
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
