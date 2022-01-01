Go
Toast

Pizza Artista

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A • $$

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Returning
BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
Traditionalist$8.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza.
Kids Pizza$6.99
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza - 8"
Classic Cajun$13.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Fig-N-Awesome$14.99
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
CYO$10.49
Create Your Own Pizza Masterpiece with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.
Margherita$9.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Artista$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Click Here to Create Your Own
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Churchill's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mansurs on the Boulevard

No reviews yet

Fine Creole Cuisine, a friendly staff, and warm, inviting surroundings are what customers expect when they step through the doors at Mansurs on the Boulevard. This locally owned restaurant first opened its doors in April of 1989 at its former location in Village Square off College Drive and moved to its current location on Corporate Boulevard in November 2003, where it is enormously successful with a clientele of hotel guests, business professionals and local regulars. Customers can choose to go to the energetic, inviting bar area or down a corridor that leads to a series of dining rooms, each with its own ambience. The main dining room features nightly classical & Jazz piano music. Softly lit side rooms offer opportunities for celebrations, private parties or quiet conversation in intimate settings that can be fun or formal. Mansurs on the Boulevard has won the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine every year since 1995.

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

No reviews yet

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

Iverstine Butcher

No reviews yet

Farm to shop. We raise what we sell. From our farm in Kentwood, Louisiana to our shop in Baton Rouge, we grow delicious, all natural food (free of hormones and antibiotics) to feed our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston