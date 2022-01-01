Go
Toast

Pizza Time Caffe

A classic mix of award winning pizza and authentic Italian cuisine with an inviting family atmosphere and friendly staff.

PIZZA

6620 Parkside Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)

Popular Items

Monday Wednesday Lg Pizza $14.95$14.95
Sm Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Mini Pizza$10.99
Side [3] Meatballs$7.49
Slice Pizza$3.50
Reg Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Grandma Pizza$25.99
Seasoned thin crust pizza with fresh mozzarella on the bottom and marinara sauce with garlic and basil on top
Half Dozen Garlic Rolls$5.99
Lg 16" Cheese$18.25
Xl 18" Cheese$20.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6620 Parkside Dr

Parkland FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tealicious Tea House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Papamigos - Coconut Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

First Catch Seafood & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malbec Grill

No reviews yet

Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston