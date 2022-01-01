Play Arcade

Go
Play is an old school 80’s style arcade offering a full service bar with craft-made drinks and food.

34 Union st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Mario Pizza$10.00
Red sauce and cheese
Next Level Nachos (vegan option)$15.00
House made corn chips, 3 cheese blend or vegan queso, house made pico de gallo, pickled jalepeno, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
The Cobra Commader$14.00
Cheese sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, banana peppers, jalapenos, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese.
Player's Choice Pizza$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza.
Great White Buffalo$13.00
Pesto, buffalo chicken or seitan, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, banana peppers
Buffa-Q Chicken Fingers$12.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in sweet and spicy BBQ and served with a side of ranch.
Violet's Mac Attack$10.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)
Crabless Crab Cakes (vegan)$10.00
Artichoke and chickpea cakes served with house made vegan remoulade sauce.
Garlic Knots (vegan option)$8.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich Sliders$14.00
Two hearty pieces of house breaded seitan served with bread & butter pickles and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.
Location

34 Union st

New Bedford MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
