Play Arcade
Play is an old school 80’s style arcade offering a full service bar with craft-made drinks and food.
34 Union st
Popular Items
Location
34 Union st
New Bedford MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cork Wine & Tapas
Thank you for supporting local!
People's Pressed
We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.
Union Flats Seafood Company
Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!
Moby Dick Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!